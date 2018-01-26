Black Knights defense catches fire in Winterfest game

West Memphis Christian caused27 total turnovers in their win over Lee Academy

By Collins Peeples

Just after celebrating their annual Winterfest court, the West Memphis Christian Black Knights (9-3 overall) celebrated by lighting up Lee Academy with a 22-6 first-quarter run on their way to a 67-41 victory.

Defense served as the key to the Black Knights dominating start, with the Black Knights causing seven Lee Academy turnovers and pulling down 12 rebounds in the opening stanza alone.

After having to move at a slower pace last season as head coach with West Memphis Christian, Marcus Davidson enjoys seeing his guys flow up and down the court with a hectic, up-tempo style of defense this season.

“My style of basketball is I like to move fast,” Davidson said. “The junior high has been able to do that both years that I’ve been here. The high school was able to that in the past from what I hear, but some of these guys that are playing with me now in senior ball didn’t get the opportunity to play that fast-paced basketball last year. All they did was watch it. So, when I got here, they thought they were going to be able to do that and they found out they couldn’t.

So. we slowed everything down last year. This year, we’ve been trying to incorporate that in there because that is the way I like teaching. So. we’ve been able to make that transition and tonight was actually one of our better ball games where we were able to press a little bit and play a fast-paced ball game.”

That suffocating first-half defense came mostly in the form of a full-court press and a man-to-man press in the half-court which resulted in a total of 13 first-half turnovers by Lee. Holding a comfortable 38-14 at the halftime break, Davidson opted to slow things down just a notch by changing up the defensive scheme.

the Black Knights were still able to manage effectively, causing 14 total second-half turnovers including eight in the final frame.

“We switched, going to a 2-3 from going man in the first half,” Davidson said.

“We went to a 2-3, let the ball get down to the wings and comers and trapped it.

We jumped everything from the closest man and anticipated the throws.

That’s where we got a lot of our quick layups and steals on the other end, and I thought we accomplished that well.”

Four Black Knights pumped in double-digit scoring efforts for the Black Knights in the victory, led Cole Wann’s 16point, seven rebound, four steal performance.

Following Wann, Jonathan Jones controlled the net for West Memphis Christian, pumping in 12 points while Charlie Farr and Tyler Little each chipped in 10 points. Farr also hauled in six rebounds for the Black Knights while Little pulled down five boards along with four steals.

The fiery Black Knights showing on the court came just after the most gracious portion of the night, the announcement of the West Memphis Christian 2018 Winterfest court. Making up the court were freshmen maids Kylie Jones and Callie Stafford, sophomore maids Haley Cummings and Marcella Garza, junior maid Kamoni Clay, senior maid Natalie Price, Winterfest princess sixthgrader Bethany Rains and Winterfest queen Sarah Gossett.

Next up for the West Memphis Christian boys’ basketball team, the guys travel to Desoto Academy tonight in an attempt to revenge their only conference loss of the season, a 16-point defeat.

“The night we played them, we couldn’t throw out of a boat and hit water,” Davidson said. “It was bad. We couldn’t make nothing and they beat us by 16. They’re not as athletic as we are. but they outplayed us and out shot us. So. we’re hoping that this Friday we can change that.”

If the Black Knights can secure a victory over Desoto Academy this Friday and win each other their games on Monday and Tuesday of next week, Davidson says the guys should lock up a numberone seed in the MIAS-A District.

West Memphis Christian’s Cole Wann (24) hustles his way to the goal for a layup. Wann 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals in the Black Knights win over Lee Academy.

Photo by Collins Peeples