Bulldogs

Earle shot 78 percent from the free throw’ line in the seven-point victory

hold off Warriors

By Collins Peeples

On the road, the Earle Bulldogs (13-6) held off a ferocious fourth-quarter rally by East Poinsett County, eventually keeping the Warriors at bay in a 6861 Earle victory.

Despite being held to just 14 points in the opening frame, the Earle offense exploded in the second quarter as the Bulldogs pumped in 22 points on their way to a slight 36-32 halftime advantage over the Warriors.

However, it was a suffocating Bulldogs defense which made the difference in the third frame. Though East Poinsett County scored 16 points in each of the first two quarters, the Bulldogs quieted the Warriors to the tune of just eight points in the third stanza, leading to a 51-40 lead heading into the final period.

That cushion proved to be just comfortable enough for Earle as East Poinsett County roared back to score 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Though East Poinsett County actually outshot Earle, pumping in 53 percent of their field goals compared to just 49 percent for the Bulldogs, the visitors blew the Warriors away at the charity stripe.

Earle sank a staggering 25of-32 free throws in the seven-point victory while East Poinsett County knocked down just 6-of-13. And, while the two teams found equal scoring success inside, sharing the painted area with 38 points apiece, the Bulldogs out-muscled the Warriors with 34 total rebounds compared to just 20 boards for the home team.

Leading the Bulldogs offense, senior Travonta Doolittle pumped in 24 points while shooting 66 percent from the field on 12 shots. Two other Bulldogs contributed double-digit scoring efforts in the roadwin, including a 16-point night from junior Darius Cisero and 10 points from sophomore Davarius Jones. Leading Earle on the glass and flirting with a doubledouble in the victory, junior center Devonta McKinney grabbed 10 boards in the victory while chipping in seven points.

Earle looks to brining the winning momentum home with them as the Bulldogs hosts the Bay Yellowjackets (9-16) this Tuesday in Earle for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

Earle senior Travonta Doolittle leaps towards the rim to drop in a bucket. Doolittle contributed 24 points to the Bulldogs seven-point victory over East Poinsett County.

Photo by Collins Peeples