Earle schools schedule meetings

Parent- Teacher conferences, Title I meetings in

Earle School District The Earle School District has scheduled a pair of meeting dates for the first week in February.

Parent Teacher Conferences The Earle School District will host their Parent Teacher conferences on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 on each respective campus.

The time for these conferences is 2 to 6 p.m. School officials are asking all stakeholders of the children of Earle School District to please come and pick up the interim progress report cards and speak with their child's teacher for improvement, maintenance or advance concepts.

*** Title I Meeting to the Public The Earle School District is also encouraging all stakeholders of the children of the Earle School District to attend this public meeting on Title I programs on Tuesday, Feb. 6, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Parent Center/Superintendent's Office at 1401 Third Street.

From Claudie Fotrest