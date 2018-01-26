HOROSCOPE IHtOMOSCOIFE

For Saturday, January 27, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) A conversation with a female family member will be important today. However, you might feel restricted in some way as a result. You also might have to ask for permission for something.

If you want to take a short trip or explore new places, you might have to check with an authority figure today. Some kind of restriction is likely. Be aware of this.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Double-check all details regarding insurance issues and shared property today, because some kind of rule might hold you back. Perhaps you need to gather more information.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22)

Relationships with partners and close friends are a bit restrictive today. In one way, they're positive; yet in another way, you know you have to watch yourself. Listen to your inner voice.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You might do some research and discover something today that means you have to delay whatever you are working on. For some of you, it might be a delay related to your health.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Someone older or more experienced might be critical of you today. Of course, this doesn't mean that he or she is right and you're wrong. It just is what it is.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is not a good day to ask for permission from authority figures. However, make sure that whatever you do, you do correctly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Be careful today. If you're going to use crayon on the walls, make sure you do it behind the sofa. You might get caught!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Make sure that you cross your t's and dot your i's when doing work related to taxes, debt and shared property today. It's important to be legal and correct.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) During discussions with others, they will want to know if you can support what you say with the facts. If you're not sure about something, say nothing. Be safe.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Just attend to routine matters at work today, and don't ask for permission for anything. Someone might be on the warpath! Keep your head down and your powder dry.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Children might become an increased responsibility today. Be mindful and aware of their needs at all times.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are strong-willed and determined, and you like to be recognized for what you do. This is a year of building solid foundations. Simplify your life. Channel your energy in one direction. Exercise is important. Take up yoga, martial arts or jogging – any physical discipline that helps ground you. Hard work and effort will pay off this year!

