Lady Pats douse Lady Blazers with strong first half

Marion jumped out to a 16-point lead at the halftime break on the way to their second consecutive victoty

By Collins Peeples

sports@theeveningtimes.com

For the first time in 2018, the Marion Lady Patriots have strung together backto- back wins, the latest of which came in the form of a 69-54 victory over the Valley View Blazers (11-9 overall, 6-5 6A/5A-3 Conference) this past Wednesday.

Marion (9-11, 5-6) wasted little time jumping out on top of the Blazers, earning a commanding 22-13 lead after the opening stanza.

Though head coach Shunda Johnson contributes the energy which the Lady Patriots took the court with for the opening tip to the team’s blowout 68-16-win Tuesday over the Wynne Yellowjackets (0-19, 0-11).

By holding a 31-3 firstquarter advantage over winless Yellowjackets, Johnson was able to play her entire team, including junior varsity players, and save her starters stamina for the showdown with the Blazers.

“It gave us an opportunity to save a lot of those girl’s legs,” Johnson said. I think those girls were able to have more well rested legs than Valley View because we were able to play some junior varsity girls, and the junior varsity girls came in and gave us a nice amount of minutes to kind of relieve our varsity girls from having to play major minutes in back-to-back games.”

The starters fresh legs carried the Lady Patriots, led by junior Tashlee Milow to a 44-28 halftime advantage.

Milow pumped in nine of her team-leading 15 points in the first half, primarily scoring on mid-range freethrow line jump shots on an area of the court Johnson refers to as the “kill zone”.

“She did a great job.”

Johnson said. “I was really impressed with her. I don’t really like to use the term, but I do use the term the kill zone and Tashlee got right there in the high-post, jump shooting area and she knocked down timely jump shots. She came in and she shot really well. I hope she can shoot it the rest of the season like that.”

Junior, Mikiya McAdory, pushed through nine points in the 44-point first half.

The opening two quarters against Valley View reprethough sent the second consecutive strong first-half performance McAdory has put up as she scored all eight of her points against Wynne in the first half before resting in the final periods Tuesday night.

“Offensively, Mac (McAdory) did a good job of demanding the basketball and she really did a good job of actually posting and filling,” Johnson said.

“And, she caught the ball well. She looked like she developed hands or something. She did a good job of catching the basketball tonight and finishing.”

Even in the third quarter, the fresher legs Marion enough energy to withstand a 14-point stanza from the Blazers. The Lady Patriots ability to fight in the third stanza has been well documented this season, evident by Marion’s 14-point thirdquarter comeback in an eventual three-point loss to Paragould a week ago.

Johnson hopes through studying the Valley View contest that the Lady Patriots can figure out how to bring that intensity, and the intensity the team showed the entire contest Wednesday night at Valley View, to the opening tip-off against Nettleton tonight.

“Valley View made a nice run in the early third quarter and we continued to play, like what we did against Paragould,” Johnson said. “We’re going to watch film and see what we did in that third quarter and how we can bring our third-quarter effort into the first quarter and how we can maintain it for the course of the game. That’s what we’re going to talk about, how we made our run and how Nettleton makes their run. That’s what we’re going to focus on in our film session.”

Overall, four Lady Patriots contributed double-digit scoring efforts in the Lady Patriots victory over Valley View. Along with McAdory, senior Morgan Christian and sophomore Joi Montgomery also chipped in 13 points.

Those points added to Milow’s team leading 15 points made for a teameffort that Johnson says was badly needed.

“We needed to come out and have so many kids contribute tonight,” Johnson said. “It was just one of those well-rounded offensive nights for us. We had four in double figures and that’s the kind of offensive effort we need in order to continue to get better and win games.”

Johnson and the Lady Patriots look for a repeat performance tonight at Nettleton as Marion hits the road for a 6 p.m. tip-off.

Fans who can’t make the drive to Jonesboro for the contest can tune into County 92.5 FM and listen to play-by-play commentary of all the action, including the boys game which tips off immediately following the girls contest.

Marion junior Mikiya McAdory fights through traffic on her way to the basket. The Lady Patriots center pumped in 13 points during Marion’s victory over Valley View last Wednesday.

Photo by Collins Peeples