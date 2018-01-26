Local residents named to Harding University Dean’s List

Students recognized for achievements during Fall 2017 semester

Harding News Services SEARCY — The following local students were among more than 1,400 Harding University students included on the Dean's List for grades achieved during the fall 2017 semester: Wesley Taylor, a senior management major from Marion; Brianna Ham, a senior family life education major from Marion; Nathaniel Ham, a freshman management major from Marion; Courtney Lloyd, a senior communication sciences and disorders major from West Memphis.

The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, university provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

From Jonathan Murphy