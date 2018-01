Marriage Licenses

Jan. 17 Michael Davis, 58, and Cassandra E. Tucker, 51, both of Memphis, Tennessee Mickel A. Jones, 34, and Yasmin C. Fuentes, 24, both of Memphis Jared N. Cupples, 40, and Christi Vanvickle, 36, both of Crawfordsville Jan. 18 Carlos A. Canales, 33, and Linda Gomez, 18, both of Lakeland, Tennessee Jan. 19 Anthony T. Anderson, 43, of Collierville, Tennessee, and Yolanda C. Minor, 45, of Memphis Jeffery J. Wilson, 39, of West Memphis, and Threeshea L. Robinson, 35, of Memphis Calvin L. Davis, 31, and Hannah F. McCoy, 27, of Olive Branch, Mississippi Abel Martinez, 26, and Jacelin Salcedo, 19, both of Memphis Elisea Lopez, 33, and Esmeraldo Perez, 32, both of Memphis Jan. 22 Tony T. Golden, 37, and Paige E. Crawford, 30, both of Osceola Jose H. Hernandez, 20, and Lilian M. Castlan, 19, both of Cordova, Tennessee Dshea M. Bedford, 25, and Kimberly M. Clark, 26, both of West Memphis Federico Ortiz, 29, and Maria C. Gonzales, 19, both of Memphis Jan. 23 Raul Diaz, 29, and Mariana M. Rono, 21, both of West Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Jan. 19 Kristen Gregory Sampley vs. Willie B. Sampley Sandra Self vs. Michael Self Gregory Collier vs. Tammy Rena Cole Joy Davis vs. Eric Davis

Marion Police Reports 1-8-18 / 1-15-18

01-08-18 – 8:15am Angels Way – Request for Arrest 01-08-18 – 9:36am – 208 Swepston – Harassment 01-08-18 – 11:30am – 810 Belle Rive – Violation of a Protection Order 01-08-18 – 6:00am – Par General Information 01-08-18 – 4:00pm – 750 Medel Marconi – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 01-08-18 – 10:30pm – 109 Cottonwood – Criminal Trespass 01-08-18 – 8:23pm – 97 Willow – Carrying a Weapon / Tampering with Physical Evidence 01-09-18 – 6:00am – 88 Willow – Criminal Mischief / Terroristic Threatening 01-09-18 – 8:00am – 364 S. Casa View – Theft of Property 01-09-18 – 7:30am – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 01-09-18 – 10:35am – 133 Cottonwood Cove Domestic Battery 01-09-18 – 10:39am – 133 Cottonwood Cove Domestic Battery 01-09-18 – 12:15pm – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 01-09-18 – 7:20pm – 405 Birdie #10 – Criminal Mischief 01-09-18 – 7:40pm – 407 Birdie #12 – Homicide / Terroristic Act x 2 01-09-18 – 10:00pm – 120 Brougham – Natural Death 01-09-18 – 10:15pm – 101 Vista View – Assault on a Family Member 01-08-18 – 10:45am – 720 Pin Oak – General Information 01-10-18 – 7:10am – 325 Southwind – Criminal Mischief 01-10-18 – 8:00am – 452 Military Road – Harassing Communications 01-10-18 – 8:00am – 452 Military Road – Harassing Communications / Terroristic Threatening 01-10-18 – 8:10pm – 351 Park – Persons in Disagreement 01-10-18 – 6:00pm Airport Road – No Proof Liability Insurance 01-11-18 – 7:00am – 343 Park – Persons in Disagreement / Harassment / Terroristic Threatening 01-11-18 – 1:00am – 439 Magnolia – Theft of Property 01-11-18 – 9:00pm – 2980 East Service Road Criminal Mischief / Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 01-11-18 – 9:00am – 2980 East Service Road Breaking and Entering 01-11-18 – 2:00pm – 215 Rivertrace – Theft of Property 01-11-18 – 12:00am – 114 Sherwood Cove Harassing Communications / Terroristic Threatening 01-11-18 – 6:30pm – 117 Chestnut – Theft of Property 01-11-18 – 10:30am – 114 Sherwood Cove – Domestic Battery 01-12-18 – 3:24pm – 114 Sherwood Cove – Criminal Mischief 01-12-18 – 6:00pm – 106 Cottonwood Cove Persons in Disagreement 01-12-18 – 11:08pm – 136 Sherwood Cove Terroristic Threatening 01-13-18 – 8:00am – 441 Birdie #7 – Assault on a Family Member 01-13-18 – 1:15pm – 324 Block #8 – Obstructing Governmental Operations 01-13-18 – 11:00am – 324 Block #16 – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief 01-13-18 – 1:15pm – 324 Block #8 – Criminal Trespass 01-13-18 – 5:45pm – 116 Sycamore – Assault / Terroristic Threatening 01-13-18 – 4:30pm – 403 Birdie #9 – Terroristic Threatening 01-14-18 – 2:15am – 136 Sherwood Cove Obstructing Governmental Operations x 2 / Filing a False Report 01-14-18 – 6:00am – 407 Birdie #6 – Persons in Disagreement 01-14-18 – 6:00am – 240 Manor – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 01-15-18 – 12:00am – 11 Powell – Persons in Disagreement

West Memphis Police Reports 1/8/18 – 1/15/18

1/8/2018 3:18 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD ALEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/8/2018 4:03 AM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 1/8/2018 4:13 AM 395 Cypress Point RD 1 REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/8/2018 8:35 AM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/8/2018 10:05 AM 1511 W Arrington DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 1/8/2018 1:13 PM 210 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/8/2018 1:16 PM 204 S 20Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/8/2018 2:11 PM Ingram / Barton REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/8/2018 2:11 PM 433 Ross AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/8/2018 3:21 PM 2003 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/8/2018 4:07 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/8/2018 7:46 PM South 18th Street / East Harrison Avenue DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 1/8/2018 9:43 PM 228 W Bond AVE 5 REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/8/2018 9:54 PM 3401 Service LOOP LOITERING 1/8/2018 10:11 PM 522 Wilson RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/8/2018 10:39 PM 315 W Broadway AVE Robbery Aggravated 1/8/2018 10:45 PM 307 S 11Th ST HANDGUNS POSSESSION BY MINOR OR POSSESSION ON SCHOOL PROPERTY 1/8/2018 11:32 PM HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE REPEATEDLY, OR CAUSE TO RING REPEATED 1/9/2018 2:09 AM Scottwood Street / North 16th Street HANDGUNS POSSESSION BY MINOR OR POSSESSION ON SCHOOL PROPERTY 1/9/2018 2:27 AM Scottwood Street / North 16th Street CARRYING A WEAPON 1/9/2018 10:03 AM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 1/9/2018 11:27 AM 2050 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/9/2018 12:53 PM 500 Highland DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/9/2018 3:04 PM THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/9/2018 7:22 PM 1608 E Barton AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 1/9/2018 8:57 PM Shoppingway Blvd / North Avalon Street POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 1/9/2018 9:44 PM 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / PUBLIC PLACE USES ABUSIVE, OBSCENE SPEECH OR OBSCENE 1/9/2018 10:37 PM Missouri Street / Shoppingway Blvd CARRYING A WEAPON 1/10/2018 8:34 AM 2101 E Polk AVE CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/10/2018 9:34 AM 1701 N Avalon ST 208 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/10/2018 11:00 AM 712 Wilson RD POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 1/10/2018 2:08 PM 2806 E Jackson AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 1/10/2018 2:31 PM 2050 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/10/2018 4:17 PM 1401 E Madison AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/10/2018 6:01 PM 798 W Service RD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/10/2018 6:02 PM 1205 S Mcauley Drive Robbery Aggravated 1/10/2018 9:28 PM 100 Court BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 1/10/2018 10:08 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/11/2018 12:18 AM Shady Grove/Nash PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 1/11/2018 12:35 AM 3901 Petro RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/11/2018 8:01 AM 611 N Roselawn DR POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 1/11/2018 8:34 AM 2395 Sl Henry ST BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 1/11/2018 9:07 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/11/2018 9:20 AM 1103 W E Catt ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 1/11/2018 11:34 AM 1606 E Barton AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/11/2018 2:27 PM 716 Ingram BLVD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/11/2018 2:48 PM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/11/2018 2:48 PM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR LOITERING 1/11/2018 3:24 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/11/2018 4:11 PM 1800 Missouri ST 1 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 1/11/2018 4:38 PM 2216 E Broadway AVE 10 OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION

1/11/2018 5:11 PM 1802 Van Buren AVE BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE 1/11/2018 6:40 PM 306 N 35Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 1/12/2018 3:40 AM 2003 E Service RD BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/12/2018 9:25 AM 2501 E Service RD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 1/12/2018 10:35 AM 514 Weaver ST RESISTING ARREST – REFUSAL TO SUBMIT TO ARREST / USES FORCE 1/12/2018 1:01 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/13/2018 5:37 PM 148 Anna LN DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/13/2018 10:00 PM South 21st Street / East Polk Ave POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/14/2018 12:35 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/14/2018 1:00 AM 201 S 13Th ST POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II GT 10GM BUT LT 200GM 1/14/2018 1:32 AM Auburn Street/Oxford Street CARRYING A WEAPON 1/14/2018 9:11 AM 109 S 22Nd ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 1/14/2018 12:02 PM 3302 Church ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 1/14/2018 3:35 PM 4000 E Service RD 185 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/14/2018 3:36 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/14/2018 8:33 PM 1111 Cherry LN REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/14/2018 8:34 PM 700 S Avalon ST 37 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/15/2018 12:59 AM 2922 Dickson ST LOITERING 1/15/2018 11:25 AM 1250 W Broadway AVE 1 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 1/15/2018 11:29 AM 3960 E Service RD 53 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/15/2018 12:13 PM 350 Afco RD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/15/2018 2:43 PM North Avalon Street/West Cooper Avenue POSSESSION OR USE OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/15/2018 3:30 PM 817 S 13Th ST HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 1/15/2018 4:46 PM 520 S 12Th St. TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 1/15/2018 6:32 PM 420 S Avalon ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/15/2018 7:35 PM 231 W Oliver AVE 2 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 1/15/2018 11:54 PM 1900 N Avalon ST 2 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA