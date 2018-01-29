Bulldogs keep Yellowjackets at Bay

Earle won the third stanza by seven points and that would prove to be just enough separation in the nine- point victory

Another stellar third-quarter defensive performance by Earle lifted the Bulldogs (16-6 overall) to victory, this time 62-53 over the Bay Yellowjackets (9-17) at Bay last Thursday.

The home team broke out the defensive pressure of their own in the first half, limiting Earle just to just eight second-quarter points as both teams entered the locker rooms at halftime exactly as they started the game at tip off, tied up, the only difference being that now the teams were locked at 21.

But the Bulldogs dished Bay a taste of their own medicine, holding the Yellowjackets to just nine points in the third frame. Earle went on to pump in 15 points in the quarter, and that would eventually be the difference as both teams raced to the finish line in the fourth with Earle outscoring Bay in the final stanza 25-23.

The other difference in the contest was the effectiveness by which Earle shot the ball. The Bulldogs knocked down 24-of-47 shots, connecting on 51 percent of their total attempts for the night. And, just a night after Earle went a lowly 1-of-7 from behind the arc, the Bulldogs rang in threes to a tune of 50 percent as well, sinking 7-of-14 potential three-pointers.

In comparison, Bay got off more shots in their own gym but were not as efficient as Earle, knocking down just 19-of-54 shots for a 35 percent night from the field. The home team also missed 10 free throws in the nine-point loss, shooting 9-of-19 from the charity stripe.

Earle also won the battle inside, at least offensively, scoring 32 points in the painted area to the Yellowjackets 29. Bay did manage to keep Earle off the glass though, outrebounding the Bulldogs 36-34, including 18 offensive rebounds for the home squad leading to 21 secondchance points. With the loss of players like center Gerry Bohanon, who is now polishing his quarterback skills with the Baylor Bears, and his son and former point guard B.J. Murray, Earle head coach Billy Murray has preached all season the need to have multiple players step up and score in each game in order for the Bulldogs to make another run at a state title.

The head coach got his wish last Thursday with three Bulldogs contributing double-digit scoring efforts.

Junior forward Darius Cisero led the Bulldogs at the rim, pouring in 18 points while snagging seven rebounds. Senior point guard and captain Travonta Doolittle finished right behind him and led his team on the glass, pushing through 16 points and hauling in eight boards while dishing out five assists. Senior forward Quavonn Williams also chipped in 16 points and picked up four rebounds.

Close games appear to be par-for-the-course this season for the Bulldogs. Though Earle is on a fivegame winning streak, the last three of those have only come by an average of 8.3 points. On the season, the Bulldogs are averaging 65 points per contest while giving up an average of 49.6 points.

Earle looks to continue the winning momentum, with just five games left on the regular season slate before the current 2A state champions begin their run to defend their throne in this season’s 2A playoffs.

The Bulldogs return to their home hardwood tonight, welcoming the Augusta Red Devils (5-13) for a 6:00 p.m. to-off.

By Collins Peeples