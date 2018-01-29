Investigation prevents theft of Arkansas veterans’ info

Former Dept. of Veterans Affairs employee indicted for attempting to sell personal information of veterans and federal employees

USDOJ Eastern District of Arkansas LITTLE ROCK—Cody Hiland, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, announced today the indictment of Phillip Hill, 32, of Benton, a former Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) database manager, for attempting to sell the personal information of veterans and VA employees.

An investigation revealed that Hill offered to sell the personal data of veterans, their dependents, and VA employees for $100,000 to a confidential source working with law enforcement.

Hill was terminated by the VA on December 6, 2017.

After being fired from the VA, Hill said he could still access the information remotely with a VA computer in his possession, or by stealing a VA server.

Hill was arrested outside a secure area at the VA that housed the data he was offering for sale. Law enforcement officers executing a search warrant found a VA computer in Hill’s home.

“Mr. Hill tried to use his position and skills to enrich himself at the expense of veterans who have honorably served our country, and the VA employees working to serve them,” Hiland said.

“This indictment reflects our commitment to defending our veterans and federal employees from those who take advantage of their public service by illegally accessing and selling their personal information.

It will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Law enforcement officers arrested Hill before he could sell the VA data.

Through a variety of investigative methods, investigators also discovered that Hill committed aggravated identity theft by using the personal information of another person, and illegally possessed blank identification cards.

From Cody Hiland