Junior Knights look to protect crown

Dating back to last season, West Memphis Christian Junior High is on a 25game winning streak appears to be on their way to a second consecutive district championship

West Memphis Christian’s junior high boys basketball team lost the second game of the season last year by three points to class MAIS-4A Hillcrest Christian School in Jackson, Mississippi. After that loss, the class MAISA Black Knights promised their head coach Marcus Davidson that they wouldn’t lose another game that season. They didn’t, eventually finishing 17-1 and winning the district championship, the highest prize in junior high sports.

That promise has carried over into this season with the Junior Knights holding a 10-0 record and well on their way to repeating as district champions, according to Davidson.

“They promised me they wouldn’t lose another game the rest of the year and they didn’t” Davidson said of last year’s squad.

“They went on a tear and finished out undefeated and district champs last year and they’re going to finish out undefeated this year and be district champions again.” District championships have come in bulk to West Memphis Christian Junior High lately, with the football team winning two consecutive championships, the track team taking home the title last season and the basketball team making a bid for a repeat. Most of the Junior Knights stars on the hardwood play on those other districts winning teams as well, providing athleticism and a sense of team unity that allows Davidson to execute a smothering defense and quick-passing offense which the head coach says has helped lead to the team’s success.

“I’ve really got eight guys that can tear it up on the floor,” Davidson said.

“Our defense and presses is a lot of (their success) because we get a lot of quick turnover points off of it, but once we back up and get in a half-court press, this junior high team does a really good job of moving the ball around. It doesn’t matter if somebody mans us or somebody zones us, this junior high does a really good job of distributing the ball to each other. They’re very unselfish and very selfless as far as they don’t care who scores. They’re more worried about making a pass and making it look good and embarrassing the person in front of them and helping their teammates score than they are scoring themselves. That’s what makes them so good. It’s not the stats for them, it’s how bad can we make the other person look and how bad can we beat them.”

Though while the smooth distribution of the rock and teamwork is nice, it is definitely the defensive schemes of the Junior Knights, who are defeating opponents by 35 points per game according to Davidson, that has the team out to an undefeated start this season.

“We’ve got diamond, emerald, ruby, sapphire and pearl,” Davidson said.

“I’ve got five different full-court presses and one half-court press that they can run and do against anybody at any time and they usually are up 20 to 30 points by the time the first quarter is over.”

Even with five press defenses under their belts, Davidson says he is searching for new ways to entertain his players who master their art so quickly.

“They just started soaking up and absorbing everything that I was trying to teach them,” Davidson said.

Those huge leads typically allow Davidson to rotate in his entire roster of players in any game, strengthening the junior high team as more players gain experience. And, once the junior high season is over, most of those players will find themselves rotating into Davidson’s high school lineup to help the Black Knights as West Memphis Christian High School (9-3 overall) pushes for a playoff run this season.

“I had a talk with the high school the other day and said, ‘Some of these junior high guys can move up and help us. Are you willing to allow them to do that?’,” Davidson said.

“And, most of them were in agreement with it. So, they know that’s something that may occur and they said they’d accept it and let some of the guys up because they can help us on our high school team because they’re pushing some of the high school guys even and helping them get better. It’s helped us out tremendously.”

The Junior Knights travel to Tunica Academy for the district playoffs this Thursday and Saturday.

District games tip-off at 4 p.m. on Thursday and West Memphis Christian Junior High will retake the hardwood at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

By Collins Peeples