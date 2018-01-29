Super Bowl 52 slate set: Eagles vs. Patriots

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The slate for Super Bowl 52 is set and Vegas can’t bet against Brady, with the odds makers picking the New England quarterback and the current Super Bowl champions to repeat by a 4.5-point margin over the Philadelphia Eagles.

So, let’s take a look at the numbers of the last two teams left in the running for the top spot in the NFL.

The underdog Eagles (133 overall) enter football’s premier contest with the league’s seventh most potent offense, according to yards per game, racking up 365.8 yards per game while putting up 28.6 points per contest which is tied with their Super Bowl foes for the second highest scoring offense in the NFL this season.

Though the offenses are neck-and-neck in points scored, Philly does hold an advantage in points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball, but just barely. Throughout the regular season, the Eagles limited opponents to just 18.4 points per game which is a fraction better than the Patriots 18.5 points given up per game throughout the regular season. Despite that low number of points, the Patriots finished the regular season 29th in yards allowed per game, giving up an average of 366 yards per contest.

The Eagles have been preparing for this moment since last offseason, making big signings such as former Bears receiver Alshon Jeffery and former Ravens and Forty-Niners patch catcher Torrey Smith. The two new targets complimented nicely Philadelphia’s receptionleader Nelson Agholor and veteran tight end Zach Ertz. Of course, the wild card in the game for the Eagles will be the play of quarterback Nick Foles. It was secondyear signal caller Carson Wentz who got the team of brotherly love to this point, throwing for almost 3,300 yards and connecting on 33 touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 14 of the regular season.

Of course, the offensive power of the Patriots is well-known and can’t be overstated. Upon turning 40, all Tom Brady did was throw the ball to a tune of 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 66.3 percent of his passes. The only question in the New England passing game is will they be great or amazing, and that rest on the shoulder of tight end Rob Gronkowski who hauled in 69 receptions for 1084 yards and 8 touchdowns this season. Gronk did, however, suffer a concussion last week against Jacksonville. With the twoweek layoff before the Super Bowl though, I’d be willing to bet Brady’s favorite weapon finds his way back onto the field.

New England squeaked by the Jaguars dominating defense last week in a 2420 AFC Championship victory while the Eagles had no problem at all dismantling Minnesota in a 38-7 shellacking.

I’m a die-hard Titans fan and, purely out of fandom, I’ve picked against New England in the past, only to get burned by the greatest coach-quarterback combination of all-time. But, logically speaking and in the words of football great Paul “Bear” Bryant, defense wins championships. So, it’s along that thought process that I’m picking the best defense to take home the Lombardi Trophy this year.

I’m picking Philadelphia to upset New England, 3124.

By Collins Peeples “Peeples” Court

By Collins Peeples