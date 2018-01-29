There are always warning signs ahead

Local Commentary There are always signs and we must take the time to look ahead to fully understand just what they are and see them for what they are. If you have read me before then you know that I'm a stickler for looking for the story inside the story and that holds true with everything that you think or do in your everyday life.

Most of the time when we do something we mostly think there want be anything happen if I do that but what if from this day forward you always think about these two words before you do or think about doing something and that is What If and then you put the rest of that thought together. What I mean by that is to think about what ever you are planning on doing and what you actually do.

To give a few examples such as taking that first drink and what could happen when you do, like what if that first drink leads to another drink and so on and then you maybe get in the car and drive down the road and hit someone or maybe lose control and wreck the car and it kills you and then the next thing is you are looking at the face of Jesus. So what I'm talking about is for you to think about it this way what if I take that first drink and then I want another one so if you take the time to look at it like that it just might keep you out of trouble.

I know that we live in a world of internet and cell phones and it has opened a brand new world to us and it is true some of it is good. But there is a dark side to it also and one of those that are a major problem in our country today is porn sites on the internet. Now if there is a time when there is no one else around to see you, and a chance that no one would ever find out about you going on to one of those sites and taking a quick look, but you never thought it through enough to think, “If I do that, what If I like it and want to come back again and again?” And you end up with a serious problem where you have to get some help for you to not do it any more.

Now I know the old stand by that has been used for years on everything that you can think of — and that includes smoking as well as a thousand other things — those famous words, “I can do it this one time and never do it again.” Those same words were used by chain smokers and pornography attics as well as child molesters as well as so many more. A lot of the time back when they started out to do some of these things the two words that they probably never used was What If because if they had that means that they took the time to think it through before they ever did it what ever it was.

Now I know that some of you are thinking what in the world is this guy going down this road for? Because to some of you that are reading this and thinking it just doesn't make any sense what he is writing but let me say I'm getting there so just hang on for just a few more lines. The reason that I wrote this is to get to the point for all of us that are willing to stand up and say we are Christians will understand just what this means in the life of a Christian and that would be when you accept that free gift that Jesus the son of God willfully gave his life on that cross so many years ago to give you the opportunity to have that free gift then with it came something that his word explains like this.

You accept the free gift by repenting of your sinful nature and asking the Holy Spirit of God himself to come and live in your heart for as long as you live here on this earth and for you to always remember that he the Holy Spirit will never leave you nor forsake you so what ever you do in your life after that happens then you must always use those two words of “What If?” before you do anything that would grieve that spirit or cause someone else that has not accepted that free gift to stumble and maybe think that they say they are a Christian but if they are why are they doing that what ever that might be because if you think it through you know that God would not approve.

So everything that I have written up to this point is to say if you are a Christian and you do something that you shouldn't or go somewhere that you shouldn't you have just taken the spirit of God along and forced him to be part of something that shouldn't have ever happened. I'm going to tell a real quick story to explain just what I'm talking about.

One time a few years ago there was a car wash here in town where you could pull your car into a stall and put a dollar in the machine but it had to be all quarters and one day I was there and pulled in and found out I had no quarters and there was a Liquor store next door and most every one in that same situation would have went next door and got the change but with me I knew of two things that might happen so I thought “What if I do that? Then I would carry the Holy Spirit in a place that he would have been very sad about.” Because he would never want to be in a place like that and the other was what if someone that had not taken the free gift had saw me coming out of that liquor store, it sure would have made it a lot harder for me to tell them that I was just in there getting some change, and then say now let me tell you about Jesus and how taking that free gift that I had and how it would change their life like never before, now they might have believed me but what if they didn't.

Now I know that some of you that read this are thinking there is nothing wrong with taking a little drink every once in while, so this guy is a nut, and you could be right, but let me say this: I know for sure is that I'm screwed on to the right bolt, and I'm talking about the one that lives out beyond the end of the universe. Know what I mean?

But I do love everyone of you in the name of Christ, and may God bless you and all your loved ones.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin