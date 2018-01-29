West Memphis native develops child safety app

‘ No Kid Left Behind’ available to download

Keeping kids safe is a serious issue, and in the age of technology, our smart phones are just one tool parents can use to get the job done.

To that end, a West Memphis native has developed an application that aims to make sure there is “No Kid Left Behind.”

“We took on this mission creating an application to protect children who were left in a hot car, or van alone, and when this occurred sometimes it is a lost of a child's life,” explained Melvin Carthon, a 1982 West Memphis High School graduate. “We wanted the application to be proactive, rather then a reactive application.”

“Leave No Kid Behind” is a proactive application that utilizes notification reminders and also your child's photo for a head count when they are being picked up and dropped off by a child care giver.

“We talked … about not being reactive application, and what that means,” said Carthon. “It is waiting …

for the child's to be left in a hot car or van alone. We at L.N.K.B with great pride give you Leave No Kid Behind. This App will assist in saving lives!”

Find out more about the application online at www.leavenokidbehind.co m, or download it today from the Apple App Store.

