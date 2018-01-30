Blue Devils pull away from Chicks

West Memphis went on a 17- 4 in the third quarter in their win over Blytheville

WM School District There's just something about the third quarter for the West Memphis Blue Devils this season.

They turn from a good team to a bunch of ravenous, ball-hawking wolves.

Forcing turnovers, turning up the defensive heat and then turning those turnovers into transition points.

It happened again Friday night at Lehr Arena as the Blue Devils outscored Blytheville 17-4 on their way to a 59-42 victory.

'My kids are different from my mentality,' Blue Devil head coach Marcus Brown said. 'My mentality is 150 miles per hour for an entire game. There's is like, 'Hey coach, we got this.' And then they just turn it up in the third quarter. It's not like we're doing it on purpose. We want to play with the same results all four quarters. But I'll have to say the third quarter has been very good to us this year.'

No. 2-ranked West Memphis (18-2 overall, 111 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) led wire to wire against Blytheville, but couldn't put enough distance between themselves and the Chicks. The Blue Devils led 28-21 at halftime, but mostly because of eight first-half turnovers, the West Memphis boys were less than their best.

Then the quarter happened, and it all blew up.

Senior guard Curtis Washington started the avalanche with a threepointer only 20 seconds into the third quarter and then senior Zachary Byrd, who nearly fouled out but who also scored 11 points, converted a three-point play.

By the time the smoke cleared, the Blue Devils ended the third quarter on a 10-0 flurry and they led the Chicks (11-9, 7-9) 4525.

'When we're locked in, we're a different team,' said Brown.

Sophomore Chris Moore hasn't gotten as many touches on offense as he did early in the season, but against Blytheville the Blue Devils found him on the low post and the 70plus percent shooter delivered. Moore led West Memphis in scoring with 19 points, but he also dominated the paint area with 11 rebounds and 6 blocked shots.

'We've been talking to Chris as far back as July about teams doubling and tripling him on defense,' said Brown. 'The biggest thing tonight was we weren't hitting our flashers on offense. But we did get the ball more to Chris tonight.'

The Blue Devils were able to drown out Blytheville's leading scorer, senior guard Tony Newmy, who scored 27 points in the two teams' meeting back on December 19 in which the Blue Devils came away with a hard-fought 76-71 win.

On Friday night, Newmy was held to just 4 points.

'I wouldn't say we made a conscious effort to stop Newmy, but generally I like to take away the main ingredient for the other team,' said Brown. 'He didn't get very many good looks tonight, and I thought overall as a team we played very good defense. Held Blytheville to 52 points, down from 71 (last month).'

The game was a bit of a grind for West Memphis through the first half. The two teams fought to a 1414 deadlock after one quarter before the hosts pulled ahead for that seven-point halftime lead.

Although the Blue Devils shot a solid percentage in the first half (12 for 23 from the field), the hosts ended the first two quarters with eight turnovers and finished with 21, well above their season average. But West Memphis forced 16 turnovers on the night, which marks the fifth straight game in which the Blue Devils have created at least 16 turnovers.

'Blytheville played us tough,' Brown stated. 'But everybody is going to do that against West Memphis.'

And on that note, on Tuesday night the Blue Devils travel to Jonesboro in a crucial league matchup. The Blue Devils defeated Jonesboro for the first time since 2010 with a 64-49 victory earlier this month at Lehr Arena.

Sidney Stinson added 9 points off the bench for the Blue Devils against Blytheville while Washington and fellow senior C.J. Prackett each scored 7.

Blytheville got 11 points from Treay Jamison and 9 from Michael Caruthers.

By Billy Woods