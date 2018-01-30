HOROSCOPE

For Wednesday, January 31, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a popular time for you, especially with younger people and creative, artistic types. Nevertheless, be patient with co-workers today. (Oh yeah.)

You are high-viz now, and people admire you! You might even strike up a romance with your boss or someone in a position of authority. (Oh my.)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Your desire to travel is strong now. Nevertheless, today you might be annoyed with a partner or family member. Stay friendly.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Because you are focused on shared property, inheritances and insurance issues, you might be at odds with someone today. Actually, you can benefit from these negotiations. Be nice.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Remember to get more sleep now, because you need it. Meanwhile, relationships with partners and close friends are supportive. Avoid disputes about money, especially with your kids.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with Mars, which can make you short-tempered. Fortunately, things go well at work and with co-workers. That's a blessing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a playful time for your sign! You want to party, enjoy sports events and have fun! Be patient if someone irritates you today. (This is small stuff.)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Your focus on home, family and redecorating where you

live is strong now. You want to create a comfortable home for yourself. Avoid disputes about money today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a fast-paced week for you. In addition, you are high-viz, especially in the eyes of bosses, parents, VIPs and the police. Avoid disputes with bosses, parents and power figures, because it's not worth it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Your focus on money and cash flow is strong this week. In fact, you might boost your earnings! (Avoid controversial subjects today, like politics, religion and racial issues.)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Disputes about shared property and inheritances might arise briefly today. Fear not, because your reputation is going to be fabulous for the rest of this year!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Be patient with partners and bosses today. Instead, start to plan where you might travel this year. You want to expand your world in exciting ways through education and seeing new, exotic places.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are honest, passionate and a born humanitarian. You are creative and feel very comfortable being rebellious. This year is a powerful year! There will be big decisions and major achievements! Think about success, power and money. It's time to reap the benefits of the past decade. Expect to attain aspects of power and leadership in all your relationships with others. Activity is key!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)