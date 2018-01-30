News Briefs———————–

• Earle School District Parent Teacher Conferences

- Monday, Feb. 5 on each respective campus. The time is 2 to 6 p.m. Asking all stakeholders of the children of Earle School District please come and pick up the interim progress reort card and speak with your child’s teacher for improvement, maintenance or advance concepts.

• Earle School District Title I Meeting – The Earle School District is encouraging all stakeholders of the children of the Earle School District to attend this public meeting on Title I Programs on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the Parent Center/ Superintendent’s Office at 1401 Third Street, Earle.

• MPO Meetings – Citizens Advisory Committee meeting Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.

held at the West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis. The public is invited to attend. Joint MPO Policy and Technical Coordinating Committees meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.

held at theWest Memphis Civic Center, East Room, 212 W. Polk Ave., West Memphis.

The public is invited to attend.

For additional information contact the MPO at 870-7358148 or bce@sbcglobal.net or visit the web site at wmats.org.

• 45th Annual Knights of Columbus Oyster Supper - Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the V.F.W. Post 5225, South Avalon, West Memphis. Tickets $35 per person. Sponsors include: Fidelity National Bank, First Community Bank of Eastern Arkansas, Foster Plumbing Co., Arkansas Distributing Co., Riceland Foods, Helena Chemical Co., Monsanto, and True Value. For tickets call Tom Meyers at 901-849-6133.

• United Auto Workers Retirees Meeting – Thursday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Rd., Paragould.

• West Memphis Chamber of Commerce Banquet Thursday, Feb. 22.

• DeltaARTS Auditions “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” Performances are Friday, March 2 at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Marion Performing Arts Center.

• The West Memphis School District's school choice deadline is May 1 – The WMSD’s participation in the Arkansas School Choice Act of 2015: Parents and legal guardians of children residing outside of the WMSD who are interested in sending their child/children to the WMSD for the 2018-19 school year may pick up an application at the West Memphis School District Administrative Office located on 301 South Avalon Street. The Public School Choice Act of 2015 provides a process by which parents may apply for the admission of their child to attend a school in a district outside of the district in which the parent resides. The parent must first submit an application to the selected non-resident district. The application must be submitted or postmarked no later than May 1 of the year in which the student would begin the fall semester at the non-resident school district. Applications do not have to be resubmitted for students currently attending the West Memphis School District under the Arkansas Public School Choice Act. This notice complies with all provisions of the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015.

• Agape Bible Class -

Through April. Registration is allowed throughout the course. Courses for this semester are The Doctrine of God According to the Old Testament and New Testament Church and It’s Ministries. Classes every Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration fee is $50 and tuition is $400 a semester taught by Dr. James Morganfield Jr. at the Second St. John MB Church, 305 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis.

For more information contact Dr. James Morganfield Jr. at 901-229-7748 or Martha Raybon at 870-400-7763.

• Second Annual “Marion Countryside Ride’’ Saturday, April 7. Time and details to be announced.

• Bible Study Fellowship In-depth, inter-denominational Bible study with the study of Paul’s letter to the Romans.

Meetings are at Marion United Methodist Church, 81 Military Road, Marion on Thursday evenings at 6:20 p.m. and there are groups for both men and women. Runs through May, 2018 Join in at any time. For more information call Pat Nave at 901-288-9716 or Paul Nave at 901-2871343.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m.

As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding location will be Academies of West Memphis 501 West Broadway

• Total Deliverance Food Program – Supper served Monday-Friday after school at 3:15/snacks 4:15-5 p.m.

Saturdays and days of no school from 12 noon-1:15 p.m. at 400 Commerce St., Earle. New Bethel MB Church, 11 Swindle Rd., Earle Supper will be served every Wednesday from 7 p.m./snack at 7:45-8:15 p.m. Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree Supper will be served from 7:45 p.m./snack at 8:30-9:30 p.m. Every Sunday from 12 p.m./ snack 1:15 p.m.

• Families in Transition provides support groups for victims of domestic violence as well as teen dating violence. We also provide 'Safe Dates' Adolescent Dating Abuse Prevention Curriculum to schools, youth groups and any organization focusing on youth ages 12 and up. If you are interested in attending a support group or participating in 'Safe Dates', please contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. All services are provided free of charge through State and Federal funding.

• All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessing Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor.

Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870735-5077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message.

Pastors L. B. Hodges

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Sponsor IJSDA Food Program – at the YMCA Avondale Elementary After School Care, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis, YMCA Marion Elementary After School Care, 133 E.

Military Rd., Marion and YMCA Marion Intermediate After School Care, 100 L. H.

Polk Dr., Marion.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The 15th Street Child Care Development Center is participating in the Child and Adult Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 130 South 14th Street in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-635-9155. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

Edmondson Councilmembers Meeting -

Meeting permanently changed to 9 a.m. every 2nd Monday of the month.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 -

Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

• Volunteer Drivers Needed

- Jim Fiveash, the commander of the American Legion Post 53 needs Volunteer Van Drivers to transport veterans who live in Crittenden County to their VA appointments at the Memphis VA Medical Center and the new Primary Clinic in East Memphis. A 10 passenger transportation van will be furnished by the VA. For requirements and information contact Patrick Kennedy, LCSW, at 901-523-8990, ext. 5540.

• Wonder City Boys and Girls Club Summer Food Program – We will only serve breakfast (8 to 9 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 am.-12:30 p.m.) at 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis. We will no longer serve at The Academies of West Memphis.

• American Red Cross Volunteers Needed – Join the Crittenden County Disaster Action Team (DAT). For volunteer requirements and more information contact Crittenden County DAT Captain Steve Porter at 901 495-4177.

Feeding/Mentoring Program – Free Food at Barton Court Apartments for ages 5-18 sponsored by USDA At Risk Program 3:15 Supper/4:15 Snack.

• Charity Bingo – At the VFW on South Avalon Friday and Saturday early games at 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7:30 p.m. Food served at concession counter. $100 games, 4 jackpots and a winner take all. Free meal one Saturday of each month. For information call 735-9102.

• National Sultana Disaster Museum – Open Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at 104 Washington St. across from the county court house. Donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

• Good Neighbor Love Center Annual Canned Food Drive – Accepting non-perishable food items Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 709 E. Broadway. For more information call 870-735-0870.

• West Memphis Senior Life Center Food Bank – Every third Thursday at 318 W. Tyler, West Memphis. Registration 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lunch served 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. For information call 870-702-7738.

• NAMI Arkansas Support Group – 2nd Friday of each month at 11 a.m. The location is Mid-South Health Systems, 905 N. 7th St., West Memphis. For more information contact Charlotte Wade at cwade@mshs.org.

• ASU Mid-South Financial Aid – Apply for financial aid for the fall semester online at https://fafsa.ed.gov/ (school code is 015862) or at the campus. Call 870-733-6729 for more information.

• Seeking Volunteers – West Memphis Health & Rehab, 610 S. Avalon St. is seeking volunteers for Saturday through Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. If interested stop in or call Amy Lovely or Sandra Darden at 735-4543.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The Frank C. Steudlein Learning Center is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 203 Balfour Road and at 1600 Avondale Circle in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday during the programming year.

• LEPC Meetings – 4th Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inns and Suites.

• The Church Nurse – Health Ministry, 208 Shoppingway Blvd., Suite E, (next to HR Block), every Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. Healthy lifestyle support group.

• Free Tai Chi Practice -

Excellent to develop balance. No experience necessary. 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Marion United Methodist Church. 870-739-3434

• HYPE (Helping Young People Excel) Mentoring Program – Is participating in the USDA-At Risk Afterschool Meal Program.

Meals will be provided to all children up to age 19 without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal services. Provided at Whole Truth Church HYPE House, 524 2nd St., Earle.

• HYPE-Helping Young People Excel – Seeking individuals interested in being considered for Board Members. E-mail resume to hypeoutreachbusiness@gmail .com. For more information contact Terry Wilson at 870514-0515.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Infant and Toddler Program Ages 6 weeks to 36 months at 320 Lee St., Earle (behind the church). Open Monday through Friday. For more information call Mrs.

Sharia Chase at 870-5147373.

• Free Aerobics Classes -

First United Methodist Church, 215 N. Missouri, West Memphis. Monday and Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Bring hand weights and mats if you have them. For more info, call (870) 735-1805

• GriefShare – Mondays at 6 p.m. at Marion First Baptist Church, upstairs in the Goodwin Life Center. For more information call 7393944.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – Locations include: L. C. Jones Family Life Center, 23905 Hwy. 70, Heth, supper at 6 p.m. every 3rd Friday and Saturday; Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree supper every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 11:45 a.m.; New Bethel MB Church, 13 Swindle Rd., Earle, supper every Wednesday 7 p.m.; Kingdom Seekers International Ministry of the Arts, 1750 E. Broadway, West Memphis, supper every Wednesday 7:45 p.m., lunch Sundays at 1:30; House of Prayer Fellowship, 1217 2nd St., Earle, supper every 4th Sunday at 7:45 p.m.; and Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 400 Commerce St., Earle, supper Monday through Friday after school at 3:45 p.m., Saturdays and days of no school, lunch at 12 p.m.

• Good Neighbor Love Center/Mid-South Food Bank – Accepting applications for bimonthly food giveaway at 709 E. Broadway, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.