Raiders pillage Patriots on the road

Down just two points at halftime, Marion entered the final frame staring at a 17- point hole

Basketball is a game of runs. The Marion Patriots ended the first half last Friday against the Nettleton Raiders on an 11-4 run and closed the contest out on a 10-4 run, but neither of those could overcome a dominating 20-5 third-quarter run by the Raiders as Nettleton protected their home court with a 78-68 victory.

Contributing to the thirdquarter run for the Raiders (16-4 overall, 10-2 6A/5A-3 Conference) was a lowly 2-of-13 shooting performance from the Patriots (11-9, 5-7) in the stanza. That 15 percent field-goal percentage in the third quarter came from a love of the deep ball, according to Marion head coach Nathan Clayborn.

“I think we just settled for quick shots,” Clayborn said. “I don’t think it was really anything that (Nettleton) did. I think it was just more us not attacking when we got back in the game… We can shoot the three, but we settled for too many three’s early in the possession and it was one and done. They got the defensive rebound, threw it over our heads and we didn’t get back. That’s just us and me. I’ve got to coach them up to be more aggressive, attack the rack, attack the rack, and we just settled for too many jumpers.”

That lack of aggressiveness showed itself in a 9-1 team-foul count with 6:50 remaining in the third quarter, and even more so in the 12-for-22 the Raiders shot from the charity stripe in the second half, compared to the 5-for-8 Marion shot from the free throw line after halftime.

“That’s us not being aggressive,” Clayborn said. “That’s not the referees fault. We got to be aggressive, to put the referees in position to make a call. If we’re bailing them out, shooting three’s, then they don’t have to make a call.”

While the Patriots settled for jump shots on their side of the court, Nettleton’s aggressiveness on their portion of the hardwood showed itself in the form of five oldschool three-point plays by 6-foot-5 junior postman Jarquavius Cain who led the Raiders and the game with 31 points.

The Nettleton big man created matchup problems from the opening tip-off for Marion guard Trystan Haymon.

“He’s big,” Clayborn said of Cain. “Trystan Haymon is really a guard and we’re playing him as a big.

That’s just part of what we go through. (Haymon) is a team player for doing it. We appreciate it. We got to get him more help down there. That’s just part of it. He was just too big.”

Ironically, the aggressiveness that the Patriots didn’t show in the third quarter was exactly what got Marion back into the game in the first half.

Trailing 30-21 with 3:50 left until the halftime buzzer, the Patriots got active, causing seven total second-quarter turnovers.

Marion entered the locker rooms for the break tailing just 34-32, but that midgame lull presented a problem for the red hot Patriots.

“That break slowed us down, but that’s just part of it,” Clayborn said.

“Basketball is a game of runs, so we just got to make sure we hit them at the right time. The game can change so quick. We were down 24. We ended up losing by 10. It can change so quick. You just got to have the runs at the right time and today we didn’t.”

Super sophomore Detrick Reeves once again led Marion in multiple areas, pumping a team-high 24 points and pulling down a team-leading nine rebounds. Haymon pushed through 13 points while grabbing seven rebounds.

Senior Kindylen Roberts knocked down 12 points and snagged six boards and senior Martinez Harper chipped in 11 points while picking up a pair of boards and three steals.

Marion looks to get back on track tonight as the Patriots hosts the Forrest City Mustangs (5-14, 210) for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off.

By Collins Peeples