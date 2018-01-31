Celebrating a Silver Anniversary

By the time you read this, I will be about two weeks away from my 25th wedding anniversary, which I’m told is the “Silver” Anniversary — pretty appropriate when I consider the sudden arrival of several silver hairs on my head over the past year.

Twenty-five years is a long time. I’m reminded of a joke I once heard… a man and woman were sitting together at dinner on their 25th anniversary when a single tear began to trickle down the man’s face. The wife, assuming he was overcome with emotion simply asked, “What’s wrong?”

The man replied, “Do you remember what your father said when he found out about us?”

The woman said, “I do. He said if you didn’t marry me, he’d make sure I went to jail for 25 years.”

“That’s right,” said the man. “I’d have gotten out today.”

Wocka-wocka!!

But 25 years (in a row!) is pretty cool. I love to tell folks that it took some convincing to land my lovely bride. We were dating for over a year before she even realized it. If you’ve ever heard of the “Friend Zone,” wherein one person is in love with the other, but the other thinks of them as just a friend… well, I was the Mayor of Friend Zone. Luckily, I was able to eventually win her over. Lucky for me anyway… she’s possibly still kicking herself.

Even better, though, is the story of the day we met. I was working at the Kroger in West Memphis (the one where Sears is now) in the summer of 1990. It was my first job and I was sacking groceries. It was a fine enough first job, making a whopping $3.85 cents an hour. I still remember the awesome training video we had to watch to learn how to sack groceries — complete with 80s synth-pop theme song “We’re Gonna Build Walls, Yeah!” showing us how to put the cans and boxes and such in the sacks properly.

Anyway, round about early August, I was bebopping about from register to register bagging groceries when I caught sight of a mom and her two teenage daughters in line. And man, had they bought some groceries! I mean, like two full carts! I found out later it was because they had just moved to town and were stocking up (I also found out later that they are a family of prodigious eaters, so this was probably a week’s supply at best!).

So, me being the suave, smooth dude that I was at 16, I immediately made my way over to where they were checking out. I would pay 100 American dollars for a recording of all the “cool” dialogue I poured out for these young ladies (at the time, I wasn’t zeroed in on either one in particular, since they were both about my age). In reality, they probably didn’t hear much of what I had to say over the sound of their eyes rolling so loudly.

It took a good 20 minutes to get everything loaded up and hauled out to the parking lot. I was sure to keep spreading it on pretty thick as I conducted a “push one/pull the other” convoy of shopping carts out to the car — or rather the van — one of those big Ford Econoline types with room for a card table in the middle.

I loaded up the van, and even added a little extra by standing out behind it as they backed up, complete with “air traffic controller” hand motions and beeping noises. They eventually made their way out of the parking spot and were soon off to destinations unknown. The best part, however, was not known to me until much later. As the oldest of those teenage girls sat in the front passenger’s seat next to her mother, Mom looked at her daughter and said, “Don’t worry, honey. You’ll never see that boy again.”

Less than three years later, I married that girl. And she’s been stuck with me ever since.

Happy Anniversary, Shelly! Love you!

Ralph Hardin is Editor of the Evening Times and the Marion Ledger. He lives in Marion with his lovely wife of 25 years. There are some kids and cats and a dog and such too.

“Marion State of Mind” By Ralph Hardin