Daniel Edwards: Arkansan, Medal of Honor winner

What is the secret of being a hero? This was the question asked of one of the most noted heroes of World War I in 1928. Daniel Edwards thought a moment and replied, “When you get the proper combination of courage and of fear – and more fear than courage – you have … It.” The Texas native and later Arkansas resident had a colorful life. While some parts of his life are hard to verify, his record of gallantry in World War I was well-documented and made him into a celebrity. Whatever else his life might have been, when lives were on the line, Edwards did whatever it took to save others.

In April 1897, according to family and army records, Daniel Richmond Edwards was born in the tiny farming community of Mooreville, just south of Waco, Texas. Some sources, however, claim his birth date as 1888.

His mother died when he was very young. He was wild and undirected as a youth by his own admission. Bored with school, he dropped out after the eighth grade and went to work on his brother’s ranch further west in Coleman County.

Edwards drifted from one adventure to the next and was reported as a man who enjoyed life. Many details of his life are difficult to verify, as his own tall tales often conflicted with one another. He alternately claimed to have worked in a bar in New Orleans or fought with Pancho Villa in Mexico during the Mexican Revolution and even serving with the army in the Philippines or with the 1914 American occupation of Veracruz, Mexico, though the army had no records of his service in those days. His gifts as a storyteller, however, so charmed his audiences that they scarcely minded the occasional truth stretched out of shape.

When the United States entered World War I in April 1917, he was not far from his

Ken Bridges hometown and quickly enlisted in the army in nearby Bruceville. He served in the First Infantry Division, but his service record was spotty. He had attained the rank of sergeant twice but was demoted due to a number of incidents while drunk.

While American troops arrived in France, they continued training while preparing to enter combat later in 1917. Not long afterward, Edwards found himself in bitter fighting. In October, he was awarded the Croix de Guerre by France, one of their highest honors, for his actions helping a French unit. A month later, he was with another French infantry unit that came under heavy artillery fire from the Germans. One French soldier was blinded by an exploding shell and was caught in the open. Edwards jumped out of the trenches and pulled the man to safety. The grateful French awarded him the Medaille Militaire.

In late May 1918, his unit was attacked by the German army near the French village of Cantigny. His unit fell back, but Edwards and three others stayed to protect the others while they found safety. He single-handedly carried an 80-pound machine gun over his shoulder, fighting off the Germans. The four were in a chaotic mess of machine gun fire and flamethrowers, and the other three died. Edwards found himself alone fighting German bayonets, which pierced his wrists and stomach while he fired away.

Bloodied and in searing pain, he continued to fire at the Germans, refusing to be pulled out himself until his unit was safe and relieved by a fresh company of American troops later that night. He was taken to the nearest hospital to recover and was awarded the Silver Star for his gallantry that day. In 1923, some years after the war, the army awarded him the Distinguished Service Cross for his service at Cantigny.

Ultimately, Edwards became one of the most decorated American soldiers of World War I. He spent the next six weeks in a field hospital near the front lines. His wounds were severe enough that he was on his way back to the United States. On July 18, an increasingly desperate German Army launched a withering attack on his unit. Seeing his friends fighting desperate battle, Edwards pulled himself out of his hospital bed and stepped onto the battlefield. His actions that day would earn him the Congressional Medal of Honor. For years afterward, Edwards modestly deflected the attention from his actions. “It is all a matter of selfpreservation,” he said.

In July 1918, Edwards fled his own hospital bed after being seriously injured weeks earlier in order to help his fellow troops of the First Infantry Division. After returning to the trenches, Edwards and a squad of twelve went to try to pin down the Germans machine gunners. Within minutes, Edwards was the only one left. He continued onward, knowing that he was the last man between the Germans and a potential slaughter.

He neared the German lines when a shell exploded near him, taking most of his arm. Shocked by the sight, he continued onward nevertheless. He sighted a small German squad of eight, and killed four. The remaining four immediately surrendered. Shelling continued, and on the way back to the American lines, one burst killed one of his prisoners and shattered Edwards’s leg. He kept the remaining prisoners under guard, and ordered the Germans to patch him up. His three remaining prisoners carried him back to the American lines at gunpoint. He lost most of his right arm, and his left leg was mangled. In spite of these losses, he kept his upbeat outlook on life after the war. He received the Congressional Medal of Honor for this incident in 1923.

After his discharge from the army and from the hospital, Edwards talked his way into the graduate program in journalism at Columbia University in New York. He never went to high school, and no one could confirm that he even had a bachelors degree. Edwards claimed he had graduated from Texas A& M University in 1910 after playing halfback for the football team. He also claimed that he had a degree from Baylor University after playing football for them. However, poorly kept records at Baylor and an archival fire at Texas A& M made it impossible to either support or reject his claims. He never completed the program before embarking on his next adventure.

In 1920, he served as a press aide for U. S. Senator Warren Harding’s presidential campaign. After Harding’s election, Edwards worked as an advisor to Harding on veterans issues. He spent several years in New York and took a series of jobs, including writing and publicity campaigns. He was a member of the Comeback Club, a group of veterans helping fellow veterans adjusting life after the war. Edwards went to work for the federal Veterans Bureau in 1923 as a special administrator for rehabilitation programs and became an advocate for vocational programs. After his work with the federal government ended in 1926, he returned to New York and took a series of jobs, including as a court receiver in bankruptcy cases. Edwards became a popular speaker and toured across the country on a number of occasions in the 1920s and 1930s, captivating audiences with his tales. His life was featured in two books: a compilation of magazine articles on Medal of Honor recipients titled Medals of Honor by James Hopper in 1929 and This Side of Hell by journalist Lowell Thomas in 1932.

When the United States entered World War II, Edwards stepped up to serve once again. He had certainly given enough in the First World War, but he felt he had to give more. Though now past 40 and with many injuries, he was not sent back into the infantry. Instead, the army used him to promote the war effort, a task he took on proudly. Edwards also periodically worked as a war correspondent as well. After the war ended, he stepped away from the army with the

rank of major. Though he was cited for his amazing acts of courage during the war, he admitted that he was scared at the time. As he told a reporter in a 1928 interview, “Whenever I did one of these things, I was scared to death.” Edwards spent his last years in Arkansas. He settled in the Hot Springs area and worked quietly as a fishing guide on Lake Ouachita. He still spoke to the occasional group and still worked with veterans causes. For Edwards, the 1950s and 1960s were a time far removed from warfare and battle. He enjoyed the peace he had won for others and deserved for himself, spending his days on a clear blue lake in a majestic forest. He passed away at the age of 70 at the veterans hospital in Little Rock in October 1967.

