Marion Ledger Briefs

• Metropolitan Planning Organization Meetings – Citizens Advisory Committee meeting Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. held at the West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis. The public is invited to attend. Joint MPO Policy and Technical Coordinating Committees meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. held at theWest Memphis Civic Center, East Room, 212 W. Polk Ave., West Memphis. The public is invited to attend. For additional information contact the MPO at 870-7358148 or bce@sbcglobal.net or visit the web site at wmats.org.

• Second Annual “Marion Countryside Ride” – Saturday, April 7. Time and details to be announced.

• Bible Study Fellowship – Indepth, inter-denominational Bible study with the study of Paul’s letter to the Romans. Meetings are at Marion United Methodist Church, 81 Military Road, Marion on Thursday evenings at 6:20 p.m. and there are groups for both men and women. Runs through May 2018. Join in at any time. For more information call Pat Nave at 901-288-9716 or Paul Nave at 901-287-1343.

• Families in Transition – provides support groups for victims of domestic violence as well as teen dating violence. We also provide 'Safe Dates' Adolescent Dating Abuse Prevention Curriculum to schools, youth groups and any organization focusing on youth ages 12 and up. If you are interested in attending a support group or participating in 'Safe Dates', please contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. All services are provided free of charge through State and Federal funding.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Sponsor USDA Food Program – at the YMCA Avondale Elementary After School Care, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis, YMCA Marion Elementary After School Care, 133 E. Military Rd., Marion and YMCA Marion Intermediate After School Care, 100 L. H. Polk Dr., Marion.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• Volunteer Drivers Needed – Jim Fiveash, the commander of the American Legion Post 53 needs Volunteer Van Drivers to transport veterans who live in Crittenden County to their VA appointments at the Memphis VA Medical Center and the new Primary Clinic in East Memphis. A 10 passenger transportation van will be furnished by the VA. For requirements and information contact Patrick Kennedy, LCSW, at 901-523-8990, ext. 5540.

• National Sultana Disaster Museum – Open Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at 104 Washington St. across from the county court house. Donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

• ASU Mid-South Financial Aid – Apply for financial aid for the fall semester online at https://fafsa.ed.gov/ (school code is 015862) or at the campus. Call 870-733-6729 for more information.

• LEPC Meetings – 4th Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inns and Suites.

• Free Tai Chi Practice – Excellent to develop balance. No experience necessary. 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Marion United Methodist Church. 870-739-3434

• HYPE (Helping Young People Excel) Mentoring Program – Is participating in the USDA-At Risk Afterschool Meal Program. Meals will be provided to all children up to age 19 without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal services. Provided at Whole Truth Church HYPE House, 524 2nd St., Earle.

• HYPE-Helping Young People Excel – Seeking individuals interested in being considered for Board Members. E-mail resume t o hypeoutreachbusiness@gmail.co m. For more information contact Terry Wilson at 870-514-0515.

• GriefShare – Mondays at 6 p.m. at Marion First Baptist Church, upstairs in the Goodwin Life Center. For more information call 739-3944.

• Crittenden County Christian Coalition Seeking Volunteers – The Coalition is seeking to recruit seniors, 55 plus and retirees, to work with youth throughout the year. There are no paid positions available. For more information call 901-5737471.

• Free Yoga Classes – Ageless/Chair Yoga Class Monday 5-6 p.m.; Level I-II Classes 4:45-6:25 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday and 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday. Certified Yoga Instructor. Marion United Methodist Church, 739-3434.

• Foster Grandparents Needed

– Be a mentor to a child from learning to read, to one-on-one tutoring and a friend. For more information call Rose Trosper, director, Foster Grandparent Program at 870-930-2240 or 800- 680-6950 or e-mail rtropser@eaaaa.org .

• Woolfolk Public Library – BOOKit! a book discussion group, meets every third Thursday each month at 10 a.m. Go to www.woolfolklibrary.org, or on Facebook or call 739-3238.

• Crimestoppers — Call 870732-4444, 24 hours a day with tips. Rewards up to $2,000. Identification of tipsters kept confidential.

• Crittenden County Quorum Court — Meets every third Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the county courthouse in Marion.

• Literacy Council seeking tutors – The Literacy Council of Crittenden County at ASU Mid-South is looking for adults with at least a high school diploma/GED interested in one-on-one tutoring of functionally illiterate adults. Training provided. Call Jacki Murase at 870-733-6834 or email murase@midsouthcc.edu.

• Free GED Classes – Call to schedule a pre-test at ASU Mid-South. Adults 18 and over, call ASU Mid-South Adult Education at (870) 733-6871. Students 1617 years old should call East Arkansas Youth Services at (870) 739-4219.

• Health Resources of Arkansas – Outpatient and day treatment services alcohol/drug or compulsive gambling problems. For information call 735-2499.

• East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging – Foster grandparent volunteers needed. Call Tracey Higgins-Clayton at 870-3362274 or 1-800-680-6950.

• Looking for a pet? — Call the Marion Animal Shelter at 7395412. Adoption fees are $100 for dogs, $75 for cats. 1101 L.H. Polk Ext. Blanket donations accepted.

• Civil Air Patrol – Cadet meetings for ages 12 and up Mondays at the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Contact LTC Larry Webster at 870-225-6849.

• 4-H Clubs – Crittenden County 4-H Shooting Sports Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. 4-H Horse Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. at the County Extension Office, 116 Center St., Marion.

• Marion City Council – Meeting 7 p.m. fourth Tuesday.

• Marion School Board – Meeting 6 p.m. fourth Thursday.

• Marion Planning Commission – Meeting 6:30 p.m. first Tuesday of every month.