MHS to offer nontraditional route to graduation

www.msd3.org The Marion School District is partnering with ARCH Ford Educational Cooperative to bring The HUB Process to Marion High School. The program is an exciting way for students to explore alternative routes to graduation and become college and workforce ready. The HUB’s goal is to serve as a 21st century learning process for students choosing a non-traditional route to their education, giving them the opportunity to actively participate in collaborative and connected learning environments that are technologyenhanced, so that all learners acquire the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in a world where change is constant and learning never stops.

Students will be identified and referred for placement to The Hub for qualifying characteristics that indicate the presence of at least two barriers to their success in traditional programs and are in need, based on those barriers, of a non-traditional route to continue their education in order to graduate, learn employability skills through our JAG (Jobs for Arkansas Graduates) programs, earn certificates of completion and associates degrees through their participation in our partnering centers, and learn valuable 21st century technology skills to prepare them for college and career readiness while still enrolled in high school.

From the Marion School District