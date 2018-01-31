MOEOSCOIPE

For Thursday, February 1, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) It's the end of the week, and it's time to tie up loose ends. Do what you can to feel better organized and more on top of your game. This way, your weekend will be fun!

It's Friday, and you're ready for happy hour! Grab every opportunity to play, enjoy sports and socialize with others!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Despite your urge to get out of town, today you might want to cocoon at home. Family and your private life certainly will be a top priority.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a busy, fast-paced day! You're keen to talk to others. You want to get right down to it and exchange some real information.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Money is on your mind today. You feel a bit more flush with cash, so you might have some choices to make: How will you spend your money? How much will you save?

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign, which brings you a bit of extra good luck! Use this to your advantage. Why not ask the universe for a favor?

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You have been in play mode this week. Therefore, it's ironic that today you want to take a back seat and be more low-key. Oh well – you can't go full tilt on six burners, all the time!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) A discussion with a female acquaintance or even a close friend will be important you today. Why not share your hopes and dreams for the future with this person? Her feedback probably will help you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Personal information about your private life might become public today, for some reason. Bosses, parents and VIPs might be discussing you. Do you need to do some damage control?

CAPRICORN Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Do something different today! You need a change of scenery, which is why you should go someplace you've never been before. Shake things up a little!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Tie up loose details regarding insurance issues, taxes, debt, inheritances and shared property. Make sure you're on top of things.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today, because the Moon is opposite your sign. That's just how it works – it's no biggie.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are independent and creative, and although you are sweet and charming, you sometimes are a bit aloof. This year is about personal responsibilities, family and service to others. Take care of yourself so that you can help others. Explore the arts. Enroll in a class. Nurture relationships you value. Personalize your home with photographs of loved ones.

