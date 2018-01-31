Ouachita announces students named to Fall 2017 Dean’s List

www.obu.edu Ouachita Baptist University has named approximately 400 students to its Fall 2017 Dean’s List. The students will be included in the “National Dean’s List” for 2017-18.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must compile at least a 3.5 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours.

Making the Dean’s List from Marion were: Ally Bramucci, Buzz Hardin, Katlin Jacobs and Lexis Miller.

From Ouachita Baptist University