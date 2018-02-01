All or Nothing

So, we pull into the parking lot at a steak place we frequent on weekends. Ushered inside, the server leads us to a nice spot in the rear of the place; secluded, intimate — and right beside the bathrooms.

Uh, no, we say.

We are taken across the way. In the interim of our stay there, different folks are shown the same spot until finally, one young couple takes it.

I guess the place filled up and the server informed the couple, that’s the last seating we have available.

All or nothing.

Now, I needed to veg out at a place like this because all week — like others in their workaday world — I need rest. Just sit and eat in peace, after all the give and take out there — negotiations among those who demand their way… or the highway, if you choose to take it.

Negotiations.

Like when you have people who say one thing to your face, but when they are hauled into the boss’s office, turn on you like pull-string doll, spewing the popular party line instead of giving an honest opinion (which, by the way, they were hired and paid to give in the first place.) Office politics.

Or those who screech and scream, demeaning others — griping about their workload and how unfair life is to them.

No kidding?

Life is like playing cards against the house.

The house always wins.

So, it’s all or nothing.

Deal with it.

“Deal.” Get it: Deal — like with cards?

Nevermind.

My wife said I shouldn’t make jokes when I write.

But I like jokes.

I think life is like a joke sometimes, for if we take everything seriously, then we become like those who go around with a frown on their pus all the time.

Those who say they are always mistreated, depressed, treated unfairly.

Boo-hoo.

I know the flu is out there killing thousands, that folks have cancer, that some say that Trump is giving away the store now that he is in office — turning on the very people who supported him and voted him into office. Voters who he promised a border wall to protect them, and throw out foreign trash.

Is he offering amnesty now?

I’m looking at the whole picture… and I see something different than that. I see Democrats trying the same old tricks: Promise everything and give nothing. And even what they offer is garbage… and they know it.

Like a joke that no one thinks is funny except the one who told it.

Democrats, who seriously think that it is a GOOD IDEA to give complete and utter amnesty and citizenship to millions of illegal criminals who cut ahead into line, pushing righteous aliens who have been legally applying for U.S. citizenship to the back of the bus.

“Oh, but there here, no fault of their own?” they say.

Like, American young people aren’t “Dreamers” too.

Oh, yeah… I’m sure THEY have dreams.

Yet, they will have to compete with illegals for jobs and even basic survival: Only, they have NO friends in politics in the camp of the establishment Rhino’s on one side and Democrat Party socialists on the other in Washington, D.C.

They will instead find themselves without jobs, getting poorer by the minute, no savings, no standing in society, living in their parent’s basements, not being able to afford to get married or raise children — deferring their life plans and thereby creating future generations of our own people in want… NO FAULT OF THEIR OWN… because half of their own government — the leftists — have turned traitor and put undeserving thirdworlders interests ahead of AMERICAN CITIZENS and shoved undeserving criminals ahead of the line.

But, then deserving American youths are not the cause du jour.

Tough.

It’s all or nothing.

The illegals get ALL and YOU get NOTHING!

Think about THAT the next time you are in a voting booth!

Because the swamp creatures in Washington D.C. aren’t going to just go away without a fight. Just today a Democratic operative in a head position in the FBI was forced out because someone got a peak at the four-page memo that the House of Representatives voted to make public.

But, what did you expect? They are the typical politicians — the kind Trump went to the capital to get rid of. He went to the swamp, and I trust he will not give up trying to drain it — I hope he intended to all along and not just pull us along for the ride and betray us; I don’t read minds. It is just easier to blend in and become one of the swamp creatures. I hope this is not what is happening to him.

Maybe we’ll be happily surprised this time.

However, you have to be realistic about things. Because there should never be such as thing as an all or nothing world. That’s why there is beauty as well as ugliness.

However, if you are secure in yourself, live in the moment, without guilt from the past or unrealistic expectations about the future, you’ll be happier. Don’t go around saying things like, “This person or that person should or should not do such-andsuch,” or “That one needs to do this or that,” or impose your personal views on others and expect everyone to live up to your expectations.

For really, there is no all or nothing out there.

There is only “there” out there.

That’s all.

So, either accept it… or wind up sitting near the bathroom at the restaurant.

Your choice.

By Robert L. Hall