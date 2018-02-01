Ask the Game Warden

What to know about wild hogs

Times Outdoors Columnist We know feral or wild hogs are plentiful and harmful on private lands. These are some of the questions about harvesting these hogs.

Q: Is there a season on wild pigs? If so, what are the dates of the season?

A: No, on private land Wild Hogs can be killed or trapped year round.

*** Q: Is there a limit on hogs? If so, how many is the limit?

A: There is no limit. *** Q: What kinds of traps may be used to take the pigs?

A: There are no restrictions on trapping feral hogs on private property. *** Q: Quite often a dozen pigs are trapped. Can these hogs be sold?

A: No, Arkansas law prohibits the sale and transport of live feral hogs.

*** Q: Can feral hogs be taken on public lands?

A: Yes on certain public lands with specific restrictions, for that lengthy list you can visit the AGFC website or reference it on page 33 of the Arkansas Hunting guide book.

Answers provided by Sgt. Andy Smith Law Enforcement, District D-1. E-mail Louie.smith@agfc.ar.gov| Phone: (877) 734-4581, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, East Central Regional Office, 1201 Hwy. 49 N., Brinkley, AR 72021, www.agfc.com.

By John Criner