Blue Devils snap Jonesboro’s home winning streak

West Memphis invades Hurricane turf, come away with 8- point win

WM School District JONESBORO — The West Memphis Blue Devils stopped one winning streak and got another one going here Tuesday night at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.

Behind a beautifully executed second half and an uncharacteristic 40 freethrow attempts on the road, the Blue Devils quieted a near-capacity, raucous crowd with a 68-60 victory. The win snapped Jonesboro's home winning streak at 69 games.

And it started an actual winning streak against Jonesboro at two games.

'I think the first win (on Jan. 2 at Lehr Arena) we got the mental block out of our minds,' said Blue Devil head coach Marcus Brown. 'I am really proud of the kids and the way they played.'

It had been over three years since the Hurricane (16-4 overall, 10-3 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) lost a game at home. The Blue Devils defeated Jonesboro 64-49 on Jan. 4 at Lehr Arena, marking their first win over the Hurricane since the 2010 state tournament.

The Blue Devils (19-2, 12-1) had to overcome a very ugly first half in which they turned it over on six of their first seven trips down the floor and 17 overall turnovers in the first half. Still, the visitors were down just 26-22 at halftime.

'I told the guys at half, we didn't execute one thing we drew up in the first half and we were only down four points,' said Brown.

'I just told them to stay together and chip away at this lead a little at a time.'

The Blue Devils pared the turnover rate down to 7 in the second half and because of that the team hit on 12 of 18 shots from the floor (.666 percentage). WMHS welcomed back senior Kelsey Hubbard on Tuesday night. The senior guard had missed a month of action because of a high ankle sprain he suffered at the Neosho (Mo.) Classic back in December. Coming off the bench late in the first quarter, Hubbard punctuated his return by swishing a deep threepointer at the first-quarter buzzer to give the Blue Devils a 10-9 lead.

'I knew Kelsey could only play in small stretches tonight because he's not back in shape yet, but he gave it all he had and he played well,' Brown said.

Down the stretch, Jonesboro senior guard Desi Sills did all he could to keep his team in it as the Blue Devil offense was pouring in 46 second-half points. Sills, a Razorback signee, led all scorers with 30 points, 19 of which came in the final two quarters.

But for every Sills basket, the Blue Devils had an answer.

After Jonesboro's Blayton Williams tied the game 4949 with 3:29 to play in the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils got a three-ball from senior C.J. Prackett, who scored 10 points, and then senior Sidney Stinson, who also scored 10, stole a ball in the back court and converted a three-point play to put the Blue Devils back on track.

'We defended all night,' Brown stated. 'That was one thing we did the entire game, and we wouldn't have won without it.'

Sophomore Chris Moore, who led the Blue Devils with 16 points and 6 rebounds, scored 9 secondhalf points, but left the game with 3:55 to play in the fourth quarter after he picked up his fourth foul.

Brown never sent him back in, but it didn't matter as the Blue Devils hit enough free throws (24 of 40 for the game) to keep the Hurricane off their backs.

West Memphis outrebounded Jonesboro 25-21 and held the hosts to 8 of 29 shooting in the second half.

The Blue Devils placed five in double figures with senior Zachary Byrd hitting 13 points to go along with 6 rebounds, while senior guard Curtis Washington added 12 points.

Doing a lot of the heavy second-half lifting was junior point guard Cavin Paige, who only scored 3 points, but he dished for a game-high 5 assists against just 2 turnovers.

Jonesboro was a one-man show on offense and Sills just wasn't going to beat West Memphis by himself.

His running mate at guard, senior Tony Hutson, scored 10 points, but he had only one field goal the entire game.

The Blue Devils will play at home Friday night against Greene County Tech.

By Billy Woods