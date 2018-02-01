Duck Season ‘17-’18 is Over

Times Outdoors Columnist Duck season is over and Mother Nature finally gave hunters a break. After the warm and dry start, followed by sub freezing temperatures, the weather was perfect for the last week.

Clear and sunny weather falling to about freezing is perfect for duck hunters.

There were many reports of good hunts and the hunters had good memories of the season. Duck hunters remember the good hunts and tend to forget the bad hunts. They are ready for next year. The best two days of season are the first day and the last day. This is the worst season Papa Duck remembers from many years of duck hunting.

Papa Duck finished up the last few days of season with Dr. Keith at his club behind the Mississippi River levee. The hunts were not great, but for this season, it was not bad. It’s not the number of birds taken, but the way the birds “worked” and the companionship of who you are hunting with. Needless to say, Dr. Keith is my favorite hunting partner and he had Henry his old yellow lab that did an excellent retrieving job.

The club has a major problem with feral or wild hogs and uses traps to capture the pigs. The club has taken more than 150 this fall and while we were at camp, they trapped 17 more at one time. The pigs were disposed of and the meat, which is very good eating, was shared with folks that really appreciated it. The club members have all the pork they can use and are pleased to share it. The idea is to catch female hogs with their young all at one time in a gated trap. A family of hogs is called a “sounder”. The West Memphis First Baptist Church wild game dinner was a success.

About 100 men and boys enjoyed deer, duck, and fish. Ronnie Tice, the Horseshoe Lake crappie guide, presented the program and did an outstanding job of telling the fishermen how to fish and what fishing tackle to use.

He gave away several packs of his crappie jigs and also a fishing trip for two people. We will probably soon be seeing Ronnie on outdoor TV.

This is the time of year for wild game dinners.

Angel’s Way Baptist is having their annual men and boys supper on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at John Deer sales, starting at 7 p.m.

This is the big supper and has been going on for several years with several hundred outdoors men and boys at each supper. Pro bass fisherman Mark Rose will be the host and speaker. Call the church office for tickets.

During the week of Arctic Circle, I awakened to what sounded like helicopters on the roof. I looked and found nothing but the noise continued and seemed to be coming from the heating unit in the attic. I called Scott Burkett at Southern Air and he drove through the ice and snow to check the unit out. It turned out that two mice had gotten in the squirrel cage and were killed side by side. This created enough weight to get the cage out of balance and was creating the noise. The fan motor also had over heated and had to be replaced. Scott did a good job at a reasonable price.

His number is 901-6035895.

This Saturday is the very last day of duck season with Youth Day. Take that young hunter to the duck blind and enjoy his getting the limit. These make precious memories.

Photo by John Criner

Duck Dog

Harper the golden-doodle fetches a mallard from the water.

Wild Game Supper

West Memphis First Baptist Church recently put on a Wild Game Supper, featuring a variety of wild game dishes, including crappie caught out at Horseshoe Lake. Ronnie Tice (below) was the guest speaker at the supper. Tice is the Horseshoe Lake crappie guide. A nice crowd of men and boys from around the community attended the gathering.

Photos by John Criner

That’s good eatin’ — a whole mess of feral hogs caught in a drop-trap. Now that you’ve got them, what can you do with them? The Game Warden has the answers.

Photo by John Criner

By John Criner