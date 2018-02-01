MOMOSCOIPE

For Friday, February 2, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a great day to schmooze, because you are eager to talk about something. You also will take charge if you are in a group, because you have something to say!

You might surprise bosses, parents and VIPs with your proactive stance about something today. You're willing to say what you mean and mean what you say!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a great day to study anything. You are mentally alert; but more than that, you also are mentally energetic!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Discussions about shared property, inheritances and insurance issues will go in your favor today, because you have strong opinions. You've done your homework, and you know your facts.

LEO (July to Aug. 22) You might attract someone talkative today. During discussions with partners and close friends, words will fly. You're full of ideas, and so is someone else!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a productive day at work for you. You're ready to roll up your sleeves and participate in a handson way. This also sets a good example for others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You are playful and creative today! Enjoy fun activities with children. You also will be productive during artistic and creative adventures.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You will make headway when doing repairs at home today. Family discussions also will be invigorating and productive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a busy, fast-paced day! You are focused on what you want, which is why you will go after it. You'll also enjoy mental games and talking to everyone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a good day to talk turkey, because your mind is sharp, and it is tuned into money and financial issues. That's why people will listen to you today!

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Today you have mental clarity, which is why you really are on the ball! When you speak, others will listen. This is the perfect day if you have to give a public talk or explain things to others.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You will be successful when doing any kind of research today, because you won't stop until you find what you're looking for. You'll be like a dog with a bone.

YOU BORN TODAY: You have an active mind. You value your freedom, especially your intellectual freedom. You are very compassionate toward others. It's time to get a better understanding of who you are. Explore meditation, yoga or other disciplines. This also is a year of teaching and learning. What you learn this year will be crucial for your progress and success next year.

