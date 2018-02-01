Second half fire rallies Lady Pats past Mustangs

After shooting just 20 percent in the first half, Marion sank 10- of- 18 shots in the third quarter

With 4:40 left to go in the third quarter, Marion’s junior center Mikiya McAdory pulled down a rebound and slung a pass down the court to junior guard Tashlee Milow for a layup that gave the Lady Patriots a 24-20 lead over Forrest City.

That became the formula for a second half that saw the Lady Patriots (10-12 overall, 6-7 6A/5A-3 Conference) outscore the visiting Mustangs (7-15, 110) 42-17 in route to a 5934 victory.

The junior duo connected five times in the second half, accounting for all of Milow’s 10 points.

“I told Mac (McAdory), ‘If you can, connect on the outlet pas and let’s just run that down hill from there,’” said Marion head coach Shunda Johnson.

No. Milow did not score all of Marion’s points in the later stanzas, but that type of intensity was the main factor in the winning equation for the Lady Patriots.

After heading into the locker rooms at halftime tied with the Mustangs at 17, a more aggressive approach is something the head coach emphasized.

“I told them it was too close,” Johnson said. “Forrest City has gotten better, but the game was just too close. We needed to pick up the intensity. We tried to come out with some trapping in the half court area and with that it made them turn the ball over.”

While that defensive pressure did cause six Mustang turnovers, the biggest difference came from an uptempo style of play that Forrest City clearly did not find comforting. Marion held Forrest City to a 5-for-30 shooting performance in the second half, including a 1-for-15 third quarter.

In order to do that, Johnson told her players to focus on eliminating Forrest City point guard Tatyana Norment from the game plan, and the Lady Patriots found success by limiting the Mustangs captain just a single field goal in the second half.

“We had to stop number three (Norment),” Johnson said. “I mean, if you can cut the head off of a snake, which is their point guard number three, then it makes it so much easier for us. Throw a trap at number three. Shake her up a little bit.”

Marion’s new aggressiveness also came to life on the glass, with the Lady Patriots outrebounding Forrest City in the second half 20-8 and 40-19 on the night.

“We were getting beat,” Johnson said. “I told them, ‘In the second half, we have to rebound.’ They outrebounded us in the first three or four minutes of the first quarter. They just flat foot outrebounded us. They got put backs. We got one shot and were done.”

That didn’t stay the case for long, however. Along with McAdory who finished with nine boards, sophomore Joi Montgomery and senior Morgan Christian helped right ship. Montgomery finished the night by pulling down 14 boards to go along with her 12 points while Christian corralled 12 rebounds and pumped in 10 points.

But perhaps the heightened level of urgency Marion played with in the second half was illustrated best when, after missing a shot on her end of the court, senior Ashley Harney traveled the length of the hardwood to swat away a would-be bucket by Forrest City junior Jamia Glenn and keep a 28-20 Marion lead with 3:15 to play in the third quarter intact.

“She came almost the whole court to get that block,” Johnson said. “That’s really a big plus for Ashley. Ashley wasn’t the quickest kid as a sophomore, but she just continued to give extra effort. She gave us extra effort tonight and made that block.”

In the second half as a whole, Marion shot 19-for-33 from the field, a far cry from the 6-for-30 performance the Lady Patriots trudged through in the opening act. And, for the game, Marion held Forrest City to just a 20 percent night from the field.

That’s the type of intensity the Lady Patriots will need to bring with them this Friday if they wish to earn another victory as Marion travels to Jonesboro, taking on the Hurricane (16-5, 111) in a 6:00 p.m. tip-off.

By Collins Peeples