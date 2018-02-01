Young guns help Pats shoot past Mustangs

Marion pulled away late, winning the fourth quarter 25- 12

sports@theeveningtimes.com Not even 10 seconds into the third quarter of Marion’s 7354 victory over Forrest City last Tuesday, sophomore Detrick Reeves wetted the nylon with a three-ball from the right arc.

It was only Reeve’s third field goal and seventh point of the contest, but, in hindsight, it foreshadowed a dominate second half led by the Marion youth.

The Patriots (13-9 overall, 77 6A/5A-3 Conference) found themselves within one shot of losing a slim 48-46 lead over Forrest City (5-16, 2-13) with 6:50 left in the final frame. Then Reeves appeared again, scoring the next six points before senior Martinez Harper drilled a three and, in the blink of an eye, putting Marion up 57-46 with 5:36 to go until the final buzzer.

Those six points for the Marion sophomore were just a fraction of his 22 overall points, 18 of which came in the second half. The key to Reeves catching fire all goes back to the confidence the youngster acquired from seeing that first shot go through the hoop.

“He hit a little hot streak today, found his jumper,” Clayborn said. “He hit a couple of little jumpers. When you hit a couple of jumpers, that gets everything going. He got his confidence up when he hit those jumpers and he took over for a stretch.”

Though Reeves ended the contest with 22 points, nothing new for the quickly rising Marion star, the Patriots super sophomore only pushed through two baskets in the first half. But Clayborn says he’ll take Reeves’ nightly 20 whenever he gets ready to score them.

“However he can get it, we’re going to take it because we needed every last one of them,” Clayborn said.

There was another sophomore on the floor for Marion making waves though, the floor general Makyi Boyce.

Boyce, Marion’s point guard, poured in 12 total points including eight in the second half and dished out three assists while stealing three possessions from Forrest City. Clayborn is pleased to see the production which came so quickly at the high school level for Reeves finally start to show itself more in Boyce.

“We’ve been putting a lot of pressure on him to help take the scoring load off Detrick,” Clayborn said. “Martinez (Harper) can score, but we need him to score some and tonight he answered the call. I’ve been really on him the last two games… Hopefully, you see those numbers continue, but we need him to score if we’re going to achieve what we’re trying to achieve.”

Marion’s rookie head coach sees the beginning of what could be a very interesting few years for the Patriots.

“That’s why they never come off the floor,” Clayborn said. “The more chemistry they get and the more confidence and the more they know I believe in them and they believe in me, I believe the sky’s the limit.”

Of course, it helps the young guns to have some experienced old-timers around in the early stages of their careers. Veterans such as the senior Harper, who knocked down 14 total points, and senior Kindylen Roberts who hauled in a team-leading 10 rebounds to go along with four points, help season the sophomores for what Clayborn believes could be a bright future in and out of a Patriots jersey.

“Those two boys, they’re going to play Division-1 basketball,” Clayborn said.

The journey to greatness for Reeves, Boyce and the rest of the Patriots continues this Friday as Marion travels to Jonesboro (16-3, 10-2) for a 7:15 p.m. tip-off.

By Collins Peeples