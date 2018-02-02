Bulldogs grind past Warriors

After tailing twice by double digits, Earle rallied for a 15- 7 fourth- quarter run to defeat East Poinsett County

With about three minutes remaining in Earle’s 52-46 victory over East Poinsett County last Thursday, Earle head coach Billy Murray called a timeout.

The old ball coach wanted to make sure that his captain, senior Travonta Doolittle, knew that he wanted the ball in his hands with his team holding onto a slim 43-40 lead. “I told him on the sideline, ‘The ball’s in your hands. Do you want to win or do you want to lose?

And, he said, ‘I want to win,’” Murray said. “I said, ‘If you get a chance, break the defense down, and I mean take the ball and drive and pull up.’” Doolittle took his coach’s advice, receiving a pass from Donerius Crowder, dribbling right inside of the three-point line on the right side of the court and knocking down a midrange jump shot that gave the Bulldogs (17-6 overall) a 45-40 cushion over the East Poinsett County Warriors (16-8) with just 2:30 remaining in the final stanza.

“That’s a shot he can do,” Murray said. “When he stands around, he gets stagnant, but when he moves, he’s hard to hold.”

All Earle had to do to secure the win was hold on, and the Bulldogs did that, knocking down 4-of-5 free throw attempts in the final 1:15. The clutch shooting at the charity stripe was no coincidence, according to Murray.

“Free throws win ball games,” Murray said.

“That’s what I tell my players. We hit some good free throws down the stretch. We’ve been working on free throws and it paid off.”

Though Earle walked off their home court victorious after the final buzzer sounded, the outcome was not always certain. The mere fact that Earle, who trailed by 10 points in the third quarter and by 11 points towards the end of the opening frame, was even in a position to win spoke to the Bulldogs resilience, or rather divine intervention, according to Murray.

“The Lord is with us,” Murray said. “The way we played, there’s no way in the world we should’ve won that ball game… There’s no quit in us.

That’s one thing I like about our team. We didn’t give up. We didn’t quit. No matter how bad it looked, no matter how bad we were playing, we kept coming back.”

The Bulldogs found themselves trailing the Warriors at the end of the third quarter 39-37, and, although Earle finished the stanza on a 10-2 run in the final 3:15 of the quarter, Murray enhanced the Bulldogs sense of urgency by reminding the team exactly who they are.

“I told my fellas that if we don’t wake up and play our kind of defense then we’re going to lose the ball game,” Murray said.

“We’re better than this team and we’re defending state champions. We ain’t playing with any pride. We ain’t playing with any heart. We got to have some pride and heart to come out (in the fourth quarter) and come out as a team.”

The Bulldogs heeded their coaches warning, limiting the Warriors to just two field goals in the fourth quarter as Earle pieced together a 15-7 run in the final eight minutes to earn the victory.

Doolittle ended up leading his team and the game in scoring, pumping in 20 total points while adding eight rebounds. While the outcome may have been very different without Doolittle’s 20-point performance and clutch fourth-quarter jump shot, the same could be said for the first-half performance of Earle junior Crowder.

Crowder poured in seven of his 11 total points in the second quarter as the Bulldogs and the Warriors fought through three lead changes and two ties until East Poinsett County finally carried a 26-24 advantage into the locker rooms at halftime.

“Donerius Crowder is the one that kept us in their in the first half, shooting over the top of the circle,” Murray said. “He took the ball in and made some big threes. He stole the ball.

He played a complete game.”

Also making an impression, Darius Cisero pumped in nine points while tying Doolittle to lead the team in rebounding with eight boards.

The Bulldogs look to continue their success at home, with Earle hosting White County Central (245) this Saturday in a 5:00 p.m. tip-off.

By Collins Peeples