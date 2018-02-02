Church Announcements

5079 Hwy. 77 N., Marion: Revival Sunday, Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb. 9 nightly at 7 p.m. There will be several local ministers preaching each night. The public is invited. Pastor Macon Drake.

Heavenly Peace Baptist Church, 902 E. Thompson St., West Memphis: Super Sunday (wear your favorite Jersey) Sunday Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. Rev. Gregory Powels, host pastor.

New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 100 East South St., Crawfordsville: “Winning America Back To God One Soul At A Time” Revival meeting Friday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.

(one night only). Featured participants are: Pastor S.

Knighten and Mt. Vernon Choir, New Mt. Pisgah, New Home, Harvest Home, St. John Christian Church, New Lehi, Macedonia will form a Mass choir singing appropriated revival songs.

Pastor Black will pray for the nation and leaders of our day; Missionary Black will speak on fasting; Pastor Marshall will speak on deliverance; Pastor Johnson divine healing; Pastor Hamilton will search the house seeking for those who are living apart from Christ.

Councilors will be available for those who need Spiritual help. Intercessors will be praying throughout the service. Pastor Williams will be in charge of the evening’s service.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 310 E. Polk Ave., West Memphis: Revival, Revival, Revival, Feb. 7th, Feb. 8th and Feb. 9th at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest speaker Evangelist. Leslie Wells of Calvary COGIC, Memphis. Rev. S. J. Parker, pastor.

Old St. Paul News: We will be having Children’s Church this Sunday.

Marriage ministry is canceled for Sunday, Feb. 4.

Pastor Anthony is the guest speaker at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Camden on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. Host pastor Frederick S. Anthony.

Second St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis: Pastor Stephen Chitman and the Women’s Fellowship Ministry invite you to our Annual Prayer Breakfast Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 a.m. Donation is freewill. All proceeds to benefit St. Jude Research Hospital. Please wear red to represent heart month. If you do not have red please come and patronize our endeavors. Stephen Chitman, pastor.

All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessings Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870-7355077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message. Pastors L. B. Hodges.

All People Fellowship Ministry,