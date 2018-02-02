HOROSCOPE H©E©§C©IPE

For Saturday, February 3, 2018 ARIES (March to April 19) You will benefit financially this year, especially through others. It's a good time to get a loan, mortgage or to benefit from the wealth of your partner.

This is a great year to get married! It's also a wonderful year to explore close friendships and new professional partnerships.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This year is your best chance in over a decade to get a better job or improve your existing job. Likewise, you also can improve your health!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Plan on a vacation, because this is one of the best years for you to have a fun getaway in over a decade. Take your family! See the world!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This year you can build your dream home! You can rent something bigger and better, or buy something or renovate where you are. Real estate also will

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Your personal sense of optimism and confidence will increase this year, because you believe in yourself. Yes, you are your own magic in 2018!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You will increase your wealth this year. You will get a better-paying job or earn more money, and your assets might increase. Ka-ching!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Lucky Jupiter is in your sign in 2018, making this a fortunate year. This will not happen again until 2030.

2030. Make the most of this wonderful blessing!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This year, you will plumb the depths of your inner being to discover what it is you really want in life. Where should you live? Alone or with someone else? Urban or rural? What kind of job should you have? These are some questions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Enjoy a popular year in 2018. You will meet new faces, and you might even join clubs, groups and associations. Everyone wants to sit at your table!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is your turn to put your name up in lights, because the year 2018 will make you look very successful in the eyes of others. Enjoy this great PR!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Grab every opportunity to travel and get more education this year, because you want to expand your experience of the world. Yes, you want more out of life!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are an original thinker and a great problem-solver. You also are courageous when standing up for your beliefs. This year is a powerful year! There will be big decisions and major achievements! It's time to reap the benefits of the past decade. Expect to attain aspects of power and leadership in all your relationships with others. Activity is key!

