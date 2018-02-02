Logan leads Bulldogs attack

Earle junior Alexandria Logan recorded a doubledouble as Earle downed East Poinsett County

sports@theeveningtimes.com

All season, Earle head coach Corey Garrett has preached the 2017-2018 Lady Bulldogs (22-4 overall) is more than just one player and, that in order to avenge a semifinal round playoff loss last season, multiple players were going to have to step up.

Tuesday night, in Earle’s 53-28 victory over the East Poinsett County Warriors (11-15) that someone was Earle senior Alexandria Logan.

With Earle’s lead scorer RoShala Scott absent due to “personal reasons”, according to Garrett, the bulk of the scoring duties fell to the Earle post player. All Logan did in response was pour in 20 points, snag 10 rebounds and swat away four wouldbe Warriors buckets. That performance came as no surprise to Garrett.

“That’s actually something Alex can do every game,” Garrett said. “It may not be 20 points every game, but she can play like that every game, defensively, blocking shots, rebounding and she’s a scoring threat. When she comes out with the right focus and the right attitude, she can play like that every game.”

After setting the tone in the first half with 10 points, Logan came out in the third quarter and immediately made sure the Warriors knew her performance to start the game wasn’t a fluke, baking in a shot to give Earle a 25-21 advantage not 30 seconds into the third stanza.

Logan went on to command the second half as Earle pulled away by 13 points at the end of the third frame and eventually by 25 points at the final buzzer. But the Earle vet wasn’t alone in shouldering the Lady Bulldogs team. Rookie, sophomore, Elaijha Brown also split the load, pumping in 13 points while hauling in 10 boards in a double-double performance.

The shared workload between not just Logan and Brown but the entire Earle team made for a proud Coach Garrett after the contest.

“They can play like that,” Garrett said. “I know they can play like that. They know they can play like that. The only thing is they have to get out on the floor and play that way. That’s why I said they have to step up. They just have to be more consistent. They do it in some games. Some games they don’t, and we can’t have that… I like the way they came out tonight. They came out focused, something we talked about working on. So, I thought we played a good game.”

While the Lady Bulldogs came out focused from the tip-off, that focus had to change after the first quarter.

Earle began the game effectively limiting the Warriors scoring opportunities inside, but East Poinsett County responded by knocking down five threes in the first quarter to secure a 15-14 lead after the opening stanza, calling for an early conversation between Garrett and his team.

“We talked about that during the timeout between the first and second quarter but, at halftime, I made a real emphasis on us running them off the shot, running them off the threepoint line, getting on top of the shooter and switching screens,” Garrett said. “So, we just put a little more emphasis on running them off the shots and off the three-point line.”

The strategy worked. Not only did the Warriors not sink a three in the second half, Earle limited East Poinsett County to only two made field goals in the final two frames, ending the contest on a 28-7 second- half run.

Winners of nine out of their last 10 games, the Lady Bulldogs look to continue the momentum this Saturday as Earle host the England Lions (17-7) this Tuesday for a 6:00 p.m. tip-off.

By Collins Peeples