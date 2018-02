Marriage Licenses

Jan. 24 Lawrence Waston, 62, and Gana V. Brooks, 52, both of Earle Richard T. Warbritton, 57, and Maronica J. Fields, 40, both of Crawfordsville Jan. 25 Omar D. Giraldo, 37, and Jenny M. Ruiz, 33, both of Memphis Aldo U. Ramirez, 35, and Angela M. Ramirez, 38, both of Memphis Tennyn N. Ramos, 27, and Amairani Najero, 18, both of Memphis Jan. 26 Eddie L. Bailey, 66, and Veronica D. Randolph, 58, both of Proctor Julio M. Tulul, 20, and Melissa L. Conway, 37, both of Memphis Jan. 29 Jeffrey D. Porter, 59, and Cindy P. Munguia, 28, both of Memphis Jose R. Castaneda, 21, and Estefani S. Tabares, 20, both of Memphis Jan. 30 Miguel A. Rosario, 27, and Magdalena G. Reyes, 28, both of Memphis Erubiel Andres, 32, and Feliciana P. Clemente, 30, both of Collierville, Tennessee

Divorce Petitions

Jan. 19 Mallorie Peal vs. Eric Peal Jan. 22 Ashley Ann Smith vs. Christopher R. Gardner, Sr. Jan. 25 Geraldine Selph Caldwell vs. Charles Edward Caldwell

Marion Police Reports 01-15-18 / 01-22-18

01-15-18 – 7:00pm – 451 L.P.Mann – Harassment 01-15-18 – 1:30am – 68 Ash Cove – Persons in Disagreement 01-15-18 – 4:15pm – 92 Willow – Battery 01-15-18 – 6:00pm – 324 Block #S – Theft of Property 01-15-18 – 6:02pm – 3671 I-55 – Theft of Property 01-15-18 – 6:00pm – 88 Willow – Criminal Trespass / Terroristic Threatening 01-15-18 – 8:35pm – 107 Sherwood – Criminal Mischief 01-16-18 – 6:43am – Carter – General Information 01-16-18 – 11:00am – 815 Belle Rive – Persons in Disagreement 01-16-18 – 9:40am – 448 S. Beechwood Cove – ORD 239 / ORD 109 01-16-18 – 5:24pm – 2100 Highway 77 – Terroristic Threatening / Financial Identity Fraud 01-16-18 – 9:00pm – 57 S. Surry Trace – Runaway 01-17-18 – 10:15pm – 840 Bayou Vista – Financial Identity Fraud 01-18-18 – 8:15pm – 306 Edgewood Cove Terroristic Threatening 01-18-18 – 8:30pm – 306 Edgewood Cove – Persons in Disagreement 01-19-18 – 1:51am – 114 Sherwood Cove – Criminal Trespass 01-19-18 – 3:45am – 306 Edgewood Cove – Persons in Disagreement 01-19-18 – 7:45am – 4006 Commercial Center Drive Theft of Property x 2 01-19-18 – 6:00pm – 2100 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 01-19-18 – 8:00am – 301 Judge Smith #26 – Theft of Property 01-20-18 – 12:07am – 135 Sherwood Cove – Theft of Property / Robbery / Assault 01-20-18 – 8:00am – 872 Bayou Vista – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle x 3 01-20-18 – 7:00am – 452 Military Road – Violation of the Arkansas Hot Check Law 01-20-18 – 8:00pm – 154 S. Currie – Criminal Mischief 01-20-18 – 12:46pm – 740 Highway 64 – Persons in Disagreement 01-20-18 – 1:00pm – 129 Cottonwood Cove Persons in Disagreement 01-20-18 – 4:38pm – 330 E. Military Road – Found Property 01-20-18 – 11:00am – 248 Oak – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 01-20-18 – 9:30pm – 111 Allen Cove – Criminal Mischief 01-20-18 – 8:30pm L.H.Polk – Minor in Possession of Alcohol / Fictitious Tags 01-21-18 – 10:10am – 95 Cottonwood – Persons in Disagreement 01-21-18 – 8:00am – 233 Amy Circle – Domestic Battery 01-21-18 – 1:15pm – 95 Cottonwood – Persons in Disagreement 01-21-18 – 11:00am – 166 Pine – Breaking and Entering 01-22-18 – 12:00am Judge Smith – Aggravated Assault

West Memphis Police Reports 1/15/18 – 1/22/18

1/15/18 12:59 AM 2922 Dickson ST LOITERING 1/15/18 11:25 AM 1250 W Broadway AVE 1 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/15/18 11:29 AM 3960 E Service RD 53 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/15/18 12:13 PM 350 Afco RD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/15/18 2:43 PM North Avalon Street/West Cooper Avenue POSSESSION OR USE OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/15/18 3:30 PM 817 S 13Th ST HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 1/15/18 4:46 PM 520 S 12Th St. TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE 1/15/18 6:32 PM 420 S Avalon ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/15/18 7:35 PM 231 W Oliver AVE 2 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 1/15/18 11:54 PM 1900 N Avalon ST 2 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/16/18 1:05 PM S. Center Dr./N. Redding St. LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/16/18 1:18 PM 410 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 1/16/18 1:35 PM 1407 Gail LN BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/16/18 1:54 PM 606 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 1/16/18 3:46 PM 1407 Gail LN BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/16/18 7:08 PM North Service Road/Sh77 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 1/16/18 7:27 PM 1612 E Barton AVE THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 1/17/18 2:03 AM 1612 E Barton AVE TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE 1/17/18 11:44 AM 500 Block of West Broadway DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 1/17/18 12:01 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 1/17/18 2:17 PM 1102 Woods ST POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V LT 28GM 1/17/18 2:28 PM 114 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 1/17/18 2:36 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/17/18 3:27 PM 1 Afco RD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/17/18 3:37 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/17/18 3:55 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/17/18 6:51 PM 100 block of South Walker BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF PERMANENTLY DISFIGURE, AMPUTATE, OR DISABLE 1/17/18 9:41 PM 2405 Talonwood DR 446 Homicide – CAPITAL MURDER 1/17/18 10:14 PM 618 Baylor DR CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/18/18 5:06 AM 301 Shoppingway BLVD THEFT OF PROPERTY LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 1/18/18 9:27 AM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/18/18 10:54 AM 350 Afco RD Contempt Of Court 1/18/18 12:11 PM 301 Shoppingway BLVD HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 1/18/18 12:54 PM 812 S 19Th ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 1/18/18 2:05 PM 501 S Avalon ST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 1/18/18 3:51 PM 1101 S Avalon ST K7 GENERAL INFORMATION 1/18/18 5:02 PM 350 N Worthington DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/18/18 7:46 PM 120 W Broadway AVE FORGERY 1/18/18 9:54 PM 2110 E Jackson AVE CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING (ACCIDENT) 1/18/18 11:09 PM 1323 S Avalon ST AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 1/19/18 12:03 AM 520 S 12Th ST CARRYING A WEAPON 1/19/18 12:18 AM 520 S 12Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/19/18 12:23 AM 3400 Service LOOP LOITERING 1/19/18 12:55 AM 520 S 12Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/19/18 3:01 AM 401 N 34Th ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 1/19/18 9:03 AM 350 Afco RD FOUND PROPERTY 1/19/18 9:39 AM South Avalon Street / Auburn Avenue SPEEDING 1/19/18 11:01 AM South Woods/ East Jefferson Avenue DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 1/19/18 12:23 PM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR FORGERY 1/19/18 2:13 PM 330 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / PUBLIC PLACE USES ABUSIVE, OBSCENE SPEECH OR OBSCENE 1/19/18 6:03 PM 600 Westgate CV HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 1/20/18 1:16 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / VEHICLE 1/20/18 7:17 AM 300 Martin Luther King Jr DR Homicide – MURDER 1ST DEGREE 1/20/18 7:25 AM 300 Martin Luther King Jr DR Robbery – Aggravated 1/20/18 9:50 AM 100 Court St. SATISFY COMMITMENT 1/20/18 10:05 AM 505 Birch ST NO DRIVER'S LICENSE 1/20/18 1:34 PM 850 Stephens BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/20/18 3:05 PM 330 W Broadway AVE RECKLESS DRIVING 1/20/18 6:13 PM West Broadway/Pearce FAILURE TO SECURE LOAD 1/20/18 6:49 PM West Service Road and College Boulevard LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/21/18 2:48 AM 319 S 12Th ST LOITERING 1/21/18 3:00 AM 320 N Worthington DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/21/18 3:58 AM 798 W Service RD BREATHING, INHALING, OR DRINKING CERTAIN INTOXICATING COMPOUNDS 1/21/18 4:29 AM 906 Ingram BLVD Robbery Aggravated 1/21/18 5:01 AM 210 W Jackson AVE FALSE IMPRISONMENT – 2ND DEGREE / INTERFERES WITH ANOTHER PERSONS LIBERTY 1/21/18 8:12 AM 413 S Avalon ST 7 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/21/18 8:40 AM 18th Street/East Broadway Avenue NO VEHICLE LICENSE 1/21/18 10:57 AM South 10 th and Jackson Avenue DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 1/21/18 11:18 AM East Jackson Avenue/South 7th Street NO CHILD SAFETY RESTRAINT 1/21/18 2:50 PM 100 Stuart AVE NO DRIVER'S LICENSE 1/21/18 3:23 PM 801 S 16Th ST LOITERING 1/21/18 4:20 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/21/18 4:24 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/21/18 5:20 PM 330 W Broadway AVE FOUND PROPERTY 1/21/18 5:52 PM 850 Stephens BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/21/18 6:47 PM 717 E Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/21/18 10:25 PM 798 W Service RD FOUND PROPERTY 1/22/18 2:01 AM 505 S Avalon ST POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/22/18 9:02 AM 1650 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM A COIN OPERATION MACHINE 1/22/18 10:08 AM 218 Roosevelt AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 1/22/18 10:45 AM 1210 E Tyler AVE 3 BATTERY 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 1/22/18 11:02 AM 300 Shoppingway BLVD 42 GENERAL INFORMATION 1/22/18 12:14 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/22/18 12:36 PM 212 N 4Th ST BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 1/22/18 1:18 PM 212 N 4Th St. THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 1/22/18 2:17 PM 18th / E. Broadway TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 1/22/18 2:35 PM 603 N 32Nd St. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS 1/22/18 3:18 PM Unknown FINANCIAL / NON-FINANCIAL IDENTITY

FRAUD

1/22/18 4:19 PM Unknown LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/22/18 7:32 PM Avalon / Shoppingway POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ