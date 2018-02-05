Blue Devils ground Eagles

Eleven West Memphis players contributed to a 25point win over Green County Tech

WM School District For those who may have thought there might have been a letdown by the West Memphis Blue Devils after their epic victory last Tuesday night at Jonesboro, well, you're wrong.

With the Blue Devil core players sitting most of the game, it was their bench that provided the sock in the team's 73-48 victory Friday night at Lehr Arena over Greene County Tech.

The West Memphis reserves scored 38 points, including 27 in the second half. In all, 11 players scored for the Blue Devils, which is important in keeping the troops happy.

'One of the main goals tonight was to get Chris (Moore) (Zachary) Byrd, Curtis (Washington) and the others who play a lot of minutes some rest tonight,' said West Memphis head coach Marcus Brown. 'The bench came out and did the things they were supposed to do. I wanted them to get tired and build up their legs. We did well, and we accomplished the goal.' Perhaps the best part of the victory was senior Kelsey Hubbard getting a lot of minutes. Hubbard, a starter all last season, missed a month's worth of action due to a high ankle sprain before he returned to the court in last Tuesday's 68-60 Blue Devil victory at Jonesboro. In that game, he played sparingly but he made his mark by hitting a deep three-pointer at the end of the first quarter to give his mates a one-point lead after the first eight minutes.

Against Tech, Brown said he wanted to stretch Hubbard quite a bit more.

'I kind of threw him into the fire at Jonesboro, but he's more than capable of handling that,' Brown said of Hubbard. 'He's not in top game shape yet, but he'll get there and tonight it was a great opportunity to just let him go.'

Hubbard scored 9 points.

West Memphis (20-2 overall, 13-1 in the 6A/5A3 Conference) had no trouble disposing a Greene County Tech team that took an 81-59 loss to the Blue Devils on their home court in January. The hosts led 18-8 at the end of the first quarter and from there Brown began mixing his starters with his top reserves.

In the second quarter, Brown went mostly with his bench, including Cam Fuqua, who hit a 10-foot jumper the first time he touched the ball.

'Cam didn't play the last two games, but here at West Memphis playing time is earned,' Brown stated. 'If you're going to play with a sad face, things are not going to work out for you. You have to give everything because it's team first.'

The Blue Devils led 40-26 at intermission, and after spending less than a minute-and-a-half in the locker room at halftime, it was an all-reserve second half after the first two minutes. Senior C.J. Prackett, who scored a game-high 23 points which included 7 three-pointers in the game at Greene County Tech, hit two straight in less than 20 seconds in the third quarter, which gave him 11 treys in two games against the Eagles, and it gave the Blue Devils a 49-28 edge.

Prackett also led the West Memphis scoring with 11 points while Washington hit 10 and Sidney Stinson scored 9. Sophomore Moore, the Blue Devils' top scorer on the season, played limited minutes and scored 7 points.

Payton Guiot of Greene County Tech led all scorers with 19 points while teammate Kayne Wilson hit for 13.

The Blue Devils will play at Marion on Tuesday night.

By Billy Woods