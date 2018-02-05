Girls Club Hoops Results

Scores and top scorers from this past weekend’s games

sports@theeveningtimes.com In basketball action this past weekend at the J.W. Rich Girls Club, the Quota Club’s Grind City defeated the Sicily’s Wizards by a score of 24-11 in the Junior Division on Friday night. Alayiah Price was the top scorer for Grind City, with 16, while Lillie Dickey contributed 6 for the Wizards in a losing effort.

In the other Friday night game, the Labor Ready Lady Celtics downed the Unicorns by a score of 21-6 in a T-Shirt Division match-up. Annabelle White had 14 and Hailey Leger had 5 points for the Lady Celtics. Marley and Reese had 2 points each for the Unicorns.

On Saturday, The Lady Bulls beat the People Ready Lady Celtics 14-7 in a T-Shirt Division game. Madelynn Hamrick had 6 points for the Bulls, with Annabelle Caraway putting up 4.

For the Celtics, Annabelle White and Hailey Leger had 3 points each.

And in the final game of the weekend, the Quota Club’s Grind City continued their winning ways, defeating the Flash Market Dynamite by a score of 25-0.

Jordyn Wilkerson had 11 for Grind City, with Kennedy Woodson contributing 9 in the shut-out victory.

By the Times Sports Staff