Lady Devils post up Eagles

West Memphis’ two start-ing post players pumped in 63 percent of the Lady Devils total points in the win over Green County Tech

WM School District Last time it took a huge comeback, overtime and 42 points from sophomore Aryah Hazley.

The West Memphis Lady Devils took a more conventional rout this time to defeat Greene County Tech as frontliners Tierra Bradley and Kenya Freeman combined for 29 points in the Lady Devils' 46-32 win Friday night over the Lady Eagles.

On a night in which the West Memphis girls shot just three free throws and Hazley suffering an off night, head coach Shelia Burns expressed satisfaction in her bigs taking over the contest.

'I was really worried coming in because I thought (Tech) would be motivated to come in and pay us back because we stole one at their place,' Burns said. 'The post girls were more active tonight.

That makes such a world of difference for us. (Tech) was playing (Hazley) so tight with their man-toman defense, and she was having trouble getting loose from it.'

Last month, the Lady Devils found themselves down by 10 points at the end of the third quarter at Greene County Tech, but Hazley scorched the Lady Eagles for a career-high 42 points, 18 of which came in the fourth quarter and in overtime.

West Memphis (13-10 overall, 9-5 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) led throughout most of the evening, but the only instance Greene County Tech (13-9, 8-6) did lead was brief.

Holding a 17-15 advantage in the opening minutes of the second quarter, the Lady Eagles saw the West Memphis girls score the next eight points on two baskets each from the aforementioned Bradley and Freeman.

The Lady Devils would never trail again.

'If our post girls can continue to dominate, it relaxes our guards,' said Burns.

The Lady Devils put it away for all practical purposes from the end of the third quarter, spilling into the fourth with a 10-0 flurry that included a pair of baskets in the paint from Bradley, who led all scorers with 17 points. A Tatyana Burks layup with 5:08 to play in the game at the end of that run made the score 40-26.

Freeman added 12 points for West Memphis while Hazley was held to 9 and Burks scored 6.

Allie Thomas was Greene County Tech's top scorer with 7 points while Sabrina Kellett hit for 6 and Kinley Prichard scored 5.

The win was especially sweet for the Lady Devils after last Tuesday's loss at Jonesboro, which went right down to the wire.

'I'm so proud of the girls because we fought real hard, wanting this game after losing to Jonesboro,' Burns commented. 'That was disappointing. I was so proud of their concentration and focus tonight.'

Despite the deluge from the front-court players and all the baskets from the paint area, the Lady Devils shot only three free throws, making just one.

The West Memphis girls will take to the court again Tuesday night at Marion.

By Billy Woods