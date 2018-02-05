Sports Briefs

• ASU Mid-South Men’s Basketball — Monday, Feb. 5, the Greyhounds take on Bethel University JV at 7 p.m. (Away) ***

Women’s Basketball — Saturday, Feb. 10, the Lady Greyhounds take on North Arkansas College, at 12:00 p.m. (Away) ***

• Earle Boys Basketball — Tuesday, Feb. 6, the Bulldogs take on England, at 7 p.m. (Home) ***

• Earle Girls Basketball — Saturday, Feb. 10, the Lady Bulldogs take on Lee, at 6 p.m. (Home) ***

• Marion Boys Basketball — Tuesday, Feb. 6, the Patriots take on West Memphis, at 7 p.m. (Home) ***

• Marion Girls Basketball — Tuesday, Feb. 10, the Lady Patriots take on West Memphis, at 6 p.m. (Home) ***

• West Memphis Boys Basketball — Tuesday, Feb. 10, the Blue Devils take on Marion, at 7 p.m. (Away) ***

• West Memphis Girls Basketball — Tuesday, Feb. 10, the Lady Devils take on Marion at 6 p.m. (Away) ***

• Spring Volleyball Signups — Registration is underway for the J.W. Rich Girls Club Spring Volleyball Season. Girls ages 8 and up can sign up now at the Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis from 3 to 6 p.m. (closed Wednedsays), or from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The cost is $50. For more information visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club Facebook page or call (870) 735-0969.

***

• Race Between the Bridges — Cirque du Velos Cycling of Memphis is pleased to announce it is hosting the Inaugural “Race Between the Bridges” gravel bike/mountain bike race on Feb. 24, at 9 a.m. The race will take place at the trailhead of the Big River Crossing on the Arkansas side, across of downtown Memphis. The route is on the 6-mile loop gravel/dirt road in Crittenden County. Much of this road lies between the I-40 and the I55 bridges. There will be three races: the A race (5 laps), the B race (4 laps) and the C race (3 laps), and each race will have a gravel bike division and a mountain bike division. There will be awards for top 3 male and female finishers for the race and each category. Registration is available online via Start2Finish’s race website: (https://racebetweenthebridges. racesonline.com/re gister).

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fen- terpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystu- diogray.com, or call 901-303- 6221.

