Wonder if people in high places are taking down America?

Local Commentary When I ask that question I'm mostly talking about politicians in Washington, D.C., and I'm not talking about just the sign of the Elephant or the Donkey, but all of them together that seem to be doing all the wrong things for America — and want to do all the things that they do for just a handful of Americans and non-Americans, regardless of what it does to the rest of the hard-working Americans that hit it everyday, trying to make a way for their families.

Now let me say this — I do know that there are good ones in D.C. trying to do the right thing for all of the people but the ones that I'm talking about will fight very hard to make sure that it doesn't happen. I have sat and thought about this for a long time and read so much about what goes on up there in Washington, D.C., and what I have come up with is what I have said so many times before in my writings and that is, there are a lot of people in this country that will do anything for power and money and both are pretty much equal in their eyes.

Now what I see the most is the only reason that God has continued to bless America in spite of what we are doing as a people is the fact that we still have a few and I mean a very few considering the total population of America. With what the most believe and have a desire to do then you got to think that there is still a small amount of Christians left in this country that are willing to get on their knees in prayer to God to please bless this nation even though we have open our doors and let our country fill up with false gods and him saying there will be no other gods before me and a lot of these people completely hate him and in no way believe in him and they want him and the thought of him out of our lives totally.

I look at the time when our voting process takes place and all these people that are running go out and promise all these things that they will do for the people if they will just vote for them, and what I see in that is if they promise enough things that line up with what they want for themselves then that group that they are part of will vote for them knowing that they will probably never do what they promised.

If you really read and take the Bible for the true inspired word of God, then it should bring renewed strength in you about him and his vision of what he knew man was capable of as we go through history.

It just amazes me as to how spot-on He was about the love of money leading to just about everything evil, and if you look at what is going on in the world — and that includes especially this country — then you understand like me that about half of them elected officials up there in D.C. could be the very ones that he was thinking about when he inspired those words to be written in the Holy Word.

I have been following all this voting that allows all these states to be able to pass a law where it makes it legal to use drugs regardless of what it might do to the people. It seems to me that with the new tax money that it brings in you can just about take it to the bank that it will never go back the other way. I hear and read all about how great smoking grass is and what help it brings to the people even recreational but at the same time I never hear or read about second hand smoke or any lung damage that it might do.

Remember this when they have seen how much money that these drugs bring into the coffers of these states then hold on to your hat because there are a lot of drugs out there that is yet to come and of course all that tax money that is to be made. Now if you take a minute and think about how giddy these states are about this new money that is pouring in then I have to wonder just what other drugs and how potent that they might be that is on the horizon that just might be a big money maker also.

I think that with the need for money that these states have, everything is on the table so let your mind run wild with thought and there is a good chance that you just might see that legal also what ever you just thought about and thought that will never be legal. At my age and what I have lived to see there is so many things that I never would have thought would be accepted by every day hard working people but I see it everyday and I just can't believe it but there it is and embraced by the people so that tells me that there is nothing off the table especially when it comes to money so you must remember those words root to all evil.

But anyway, we will see as we go on down this road that we are on (and we will see just how far we are willing to go down it), so for right now get a good hold and hang on for dear life, because the farther we go down this road you will notice we also get farther away from the true God and embrace the lord of this world old Satan himself. Love all in Christ.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin