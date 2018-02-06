Devils and Pats clash on the court

West Memphis holds a seven- game win- streak against Marion, including victories in 14 of the last 19 contest between the teams on the hardwood

The county’s oldest rivalry will have a distinctly new look to it tonight when the West Memphis Blue Devils (21-2 overall, 13-1 6A/5A3 Conference) step onto the court at Patriots Arena in Marion to battle the Marion Patriots (12-10, 6-8).

However, the most noticeable change from years past won’t racing up and down the court as much as pacing along the bench and working the refs, with both teams flaunting new head coaches this season.

On the West Memphis side, it’s local legend Marcus Brown.

Brown, a West Memphis alum and 1990-91 state champion with the Blue Devils in his junior season, played ball at Murray State, averaging 25 points in his junior and senior season, before being picked in the second round of the 1996 NBA Draft by the Portland Trailblazers.

Following four seasons in the NBA, Brown enjoyed 11 seasons overseas and returned to the game and his hometown as the Blue Devils head coach this season. All Brown has done in his head coaching tenure thus far is lead West Memphis to number-four ranking in the state of Arkansas and a 164 ranking in the nation, according to MaxPrpes, as well as the current 12-game win-steak the team heads into Marion on tonight.

For the Patriots, it’s rookie head coach Nathan Clayborn.

Clayborn, an assistant coach of the year award winner at North Little Rock last season, entered Marion vowing to shred the Patriots old-school methodical approach and replace it with a faster paced, uptemp style of play.

The Patriots head coach aims for 75 points a game, and Marion has almost met that goal, pumping in an average of 71.2 points per contest this season.

On paper, that should make Patriots fans feel comfortable, seeing as how the Blue Devils are only managing an average of 66.3 points per game this season. But, on the defensive side of the ball lies the numbers that may make the Marion faithful start to bite their fingernails.

Marion is allowing 69.6 points per game to opponents this season while West Memphis is limiting the opposition to a lowly 47.2 points per contest.

While the new head coaches make for a nice anecdote, the flashier new toys will be wearing jerseys, with sophomore Chris Moore donned in Blue Devils attire and sophomore Detrick Reeves sporting Marion gear.

Moore, nothing short of a walking double-double, weighs in at a demanding 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds, representing a dominating low-post-game for West Memphis and a matchup problem for Marion, one that Clayborn will ask for help from his bench and the heavens to solve.

“Prayer and a couple of bodies,” Clayborn said when asked how he plans on handling Moore. “We don’t have anybody his size, his physical stature, but we’re going to do what we plan on doing, monitor him and adjust.”

If Marion is to negate the play of Moore, the Patriots are going to need a huge lift from Reeves, their own super sophomore.

Though Reeves can not physical match up with Moore below the glass, the Marion sophomore can easily make up for his disadvantage in size by excelling on the scoreboard. Reeves pumped in a career high 41 points at Forrest City on January 2nd. Clayborn says it’s going to take a similar performance from Reeves, who regularly pours in 20 or more points a game.

“We know what we got to get from Detrick,” Clayborn said. “That’s just what it is. We need Detrick to do what Detrick does. That’s just part of what we do.”

Though the Blue Devils will step on the court tonight an even greater advantage on the glass before the game even tips off, with Marion senior and lead-rebounded in three of the Patriots last four games Kindylen Roberts ineligible due to two technical fouls in the Patriots 90-76 loss to Jonesboro (17-4) last Friday.

Taking Roberts place could be a host of Pats, but 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior Taylor Brown will likely make up for most of the workload.

“We’re going to try to do it by committee,” Clayborn said. “We’re going to rotate some bodies in there and hopefully Taylor Brown will step up big for us, and we’ve got some other guys who we’re looking forward to stepping up for us.”

Thrown into the fire that is the Blue Devils post-game, Brown will be tasked with limiting a West Memphis offense that put up 48 points the last time these two teams met, a 74-62 Blue Devil victory in West Memphis on January 9th.

Success in Round 2 for Marion will come from the Patriots ability to limit the Blue Devils shots in the paint and force more attempts from the perimeter, according to Clayborn.

“Last game, they killed us in transition,” Clayborn said. “I think they had 2730 fast-break points… So, we’ve got to do a better job of getting back on defense and making them score from the outside.”

The rematch takes place tonight in Marion with tipoff slated for 7:00 p.m., directly following the Lady Patriots vs. Lady Devils contest which begins promptly at 6:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples