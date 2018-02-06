Ask Pffo SS©ñtlDn E®aidln Ask Dr. Keith Roach M.D

Females experience thinning hair, too

MUD)

DEAR DR. ROACH: After a diagnosis of low thyroid levels, my formerly long, thick hair has thinned out. I'd say 50 to 60 percent over the years since menopause (I am 78). It is especially thin from the front to the middle of my head. All I have found to help my hair look presentable and fuller is a product to increase hair volume, which just clings to the hair, giving it fullness and shine. It's been a lifesaver as far as appearance goes.

There are so many ads for pills and scalp treatments (some very expensive), but is there really anything that works to stimulate the follicles to regrow more hair? I've tried using biotin for long periods, but did not notice any difference in my hair or nail strength. I'd truly appreciate your opinion. — Anon.

ANSWER: Female pattern hair loss is the most likely cause of your problem. Thirtyeight percent of British women over 70 have this condition, though it is less common in women of Asian and African descent. The crown of the head to the forehead is the area most frequently involved, and the overall appearance is of thinning hair without scarring.

A dermatologist is best suited to make the diagnosis for certain. If confirmed, the most effective treatment is minoxidil: I usually recommend the 2 percent solution twice daily to begin with. It takes at least four months to see benefit, although there can be some increased hair loss in the first two to eight weeks of treatment as the follicles become stimulated. Some women think this means the product isn't working, but they need to continue using the product for it to work. The results vary dramatically from woman to woman, with some having no benefit at all, others having progression slowed or stopped, and some having dramatic hair regrowth. *** DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a stroke 22 months ago due to a subarachnoid hemorrhage. I'm OK, I guess. I feel both lucky and cursed — lucky I'm around, and cursed that I am around.

I've been accepted for a clinical trial for stem-cell treatment by one company, but I want to know about other reputable trials. Can you suggest anything? I am desperate. -M.K. ANSWER: Preliminary studies using stem cells on people with chronic stroke have shown significant benefit. A study in 2016 from Stanford University was very promising. I certainly admire your willingness to participate in studies, the goals of which include evaluating toxicity (called a phase I study); whether it is effective (phase II); and whether it is more effective than current treatments (phase III). Having people willing to participate in a clinical trial is essential to improving medical science.

My recommendation for finding a clinical trial is to go to https://clinicaltrials.gov, and enter the terms you are interested in. I put in 'stroke' and 'stem cells' and found four studies that are actively recruiting in nine different states. Most of these are being done by reputable research institutions.

Depression is a common issue after a stroke. I hope you have a professional to discuss your feelings with. There are effective treatments. *** Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cor nell.edu or request an order form of available health newsletters at 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803. Health newsletters may be ordered from www.rbmamall. com.