Greyhounds bolt past Central Baptist

Four ASU Mid- South men scored in double- figures as the host hounded the visitors

sports@theeveningtimes.com As quickly as Arkansas State University Mid-South hustled up and down the court, throwing up a season- high 101 shots, the Greyhounds (17-5 overall) moved up the scoreboard at an equal pace in their 117- 86 victory over Central Baptist College JV at ASU Mid-South’s “Dog House” last Thursday.

As they rapidly fired away at the backboard, the Greyhounds found success, converting on 53.5 percent of their total field goals, making good for a 54-37 halftime-lead and another 63 points in the second act before the final buzzer sounded on ASU Mid-South’s 31-point domination of Central Baptist.

Though sophomore Trevor Banks led the way in the blowout for the Greyhounds with 22 points and 12 rebounds, the victory came from a cumulative team effort, evident by the squad’s 30 total assists and whopping 72 total rebounds. Eleven of those assists came from the helping hands of Shaheed Hawk, who also pulled in nine rebounds. Hawk’s assists helped contribute to four Greyhounds players who finished the night with double digits on the scoreboard including 20 points respectively for sophomore guards Montee Randle and Jerrick Cole as well as 18 points from sophomore guard Terrandus Smith.

Also, barley missing a double-double for the Greyhounds, freshman skyscraper 6-foot-8 forward Kameron Rose reeled in 10 rebounds while chipping in eight points.

The Greyhounds team-performance was more than adequate to drown out the night of Central Baptist’s Damorius Hudson who grabbed 10 boards while pumping in a gamehigh 42 points, including seven three-balls.

Meanwhile, the Lady Greyhounds (8-10) have been out of action with plenty of times to lick their wounds following the month of January which saw the ASU Mid-South women go 2-5, including the team’s current four-game losing streak. The women have been competitive yet unlucky during those last four games, falling short by an average of four points, including two of those losses coming by a single point.

Both teams return to action this Saturday, making the trip to North Arkansas College where the Lady Greyhounds race onto the court at 12:00 p.m., followed by the ASU Mid-South men at 2:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples