HOROSCOPE

For Wednesday, February 7, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is an excellent day to talk to younger people or people who are creative and artistic. Bounce your ideas off others to get their feedback.

You are in the limelight today! People in authority notice you, and they admire you. Obviously, this means it's your chance to ask for what you want. Go for it!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Make future plans to travel, or do whatever you can to travel today. This same urge to expand your world can apply to getting further education and training.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Discussions about inheritances, shared property and insurance issues will benefit you today. Demand the advantage, because you likely will get it. Someone owes you a favor.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Remember to get more sleep right now. (You're tired.) Nevertheless, socializing with partners and close friends will be rewarding today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Do whatever you can to boost your health and get better organized today, because this will make you feel better. (You don't like to feel as if you're losing control of things.)

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a great time to party. It's also a wonderful day to take a vacation and enjoy the arts, playful activities with children, romantic adventures and sports. SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Your focus definitely is on home, family and real estate today. Look for ways to redecorate at home or even renovate. You also might like to entertain at home today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbors will be positive today. This also is a good day for sales, marketing, writing and communicating with others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You can boost your earnings today! Look for ways to make more money. In some fashion, you can attract wealth and increase your assets.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 Feb. 18) It's easy to attract people and favorable situations to you right now, because the Sun, Mercury and Venus all are in your sign. Yes, you shine!

(Feb. 19 to March 20) Seek out solitude in beautiful surroundings today so that you can have some peace and quiet. Your ambition still is aroused, but you need to take a breather.

BORN TODAY: You are quite psychic. You do your homework because you like to be prepared. This is a busy, social year when you will live life to the fullest! It's a fun-loving year! You will want to nurture the happiness and beauty around you. Be grateful for what you have. Focus on the positive. Expect increased popularity and warm friendships that will delight you.

