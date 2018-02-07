Arkansas the worst state for Valentine’s Day?

Got no honey on which to spend your money? You might be looking for love in the wrong state!

With Valentine’s Day around the corner and more than 45 percent of all U.S. adults being single, the personal- finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018's “Best & Worst States for Singles.”

To help unattached Americans improve their chances of finding love, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 27 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from share of single adults to movie costs to nightlife options per capita.

And the results were not favorable for the heartsick and lonesome in the Natural State. In fact, Arkansas came in dead last in the nation for making a love connection. By the numbers Arkansas ranked:

• 39th in Percentage of Single Adults. There just aren’t that many fish in the sea in Arkansas.

• 22nd in Gender Balance of Singles. There might be “two girls for every boy” in Surf City, but in Arkansas, there are about 30,000 more women of “marrying age” in the state than men.

• 49th in Online-Dating Opportunities. Ashley-Madison scandals aside, there just aren’t that many Arkansans jumping onto sites like Match.com or eHarmony.

• 48th in Mobile-Dating Opportunities. How many Arkansans even know what “mobile-dating” is?

• 38th in Median Annual Household Income. Many Arkansas singles may feel like they can’t even afford to enter into a relationship.

• 33rd in Restaurants per Capita, 44th in Movie Theaters per Capita, and 31st in Entertainment Venues. When it comes to dating, there may be a limit on destination options and places to meet people.

There is a little good news, at least if you’re willing to travel a little. Head southwest to Texas (number 4 in the nation) or take a trip just to the north to Missouri (ranked number 16). And in case you’re a hopeless romantic really willing to seek greener pastures, the top 10 states were: 1) California, 2) Florida, 3) New York, 4) Texas, 5) Pennsylvania, 6) Wisconsin, 7) Massachusetts, 8) Illinois, 9) Ohio, and 10) Arizona.

For the full report, visit: wallethub.com/edu/beststates- for-singles/31667/.