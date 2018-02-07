Former Blue Devil starts scholarship at Alma Mater

WM School District One of the top girls basketball players in West Memphis history has established a scholarship fund for local high school girls players.

Tywanna Inmon-Smith, who starred as a Lady Devil in the early 2000s and went on to play four years collegiately at Ole Miss, has established the scholarship, which will fund $1,000 to $2,000 for the entire 2018-19 academic year.

The criteria for the scholarship includes a graduating girls basketball player, a resident of Crittenden County who plays for West Memphis, Marion, Earle and West Memphis Christian, the player must have at least a 3.0 gradepoint average and the preferred area of study is business (but not required). Applications will be available online and in each high school counselor's office beginning Feb. 1.

Applicants will need to submit a personal statement, two references, transcript and application before March 31. You can view the scholarship listing at http://www.arcf.org/Studen ts/BrowseScholarships/Sch olarshipsforGraduatingHig hSchoolSeniors.aspx#8321 65-east-central.

The scholarship award could have up to two winners.

The scholarship is administered by Arkansas Community Foundation, and all donations are tax deductible. Here is the online donation link: www.arcf.org/inmonsmith.

The selection committee is comprised of Smith-Inmon, Niki Bray, Daniel Bandy, Donnie Cheers, Katrina Nesby and Yolanda Sharpe.

Smith-Inmon was a twotime all-state player for head coach Shelia Burns and the Lady Devils' leading scorer and rebounder before she signed with Ole Miss.

She is married to former Ole Miss and Palestine-Wheatley star Jason Smith.

By Billy Woods