HOROSCOPE

For Thursday, February 8, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) For the next three weeks, secret love affairs will intrigue you. Most of you will enjoy privacy in pleasant surroundings. (It's a breather, just for you!)

Relationships with artistic people will blossom during the next three weeks. These people will enter your world and introduce you to attractive ideas.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You might develop a crush on your boss during the next three weeks. Meanwhile, others will seek out your creative advice about something.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Travel for pleasure will appeal to you during the next three weeks. You might also strike up a new romance with someone who is different or from another culture.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) It is to your advantage to make agreements regarding shared property, insurance issues and inheritances during the next three weeks. It's also a great time to get a loan or a mortgage.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Fair Venus will be opposite your sign for the next three weeks, improving all your closest relationships. You will be successful when dealing with members of the general public.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Expect a raise, praise and improved relationships with coworkers during the next three weeks. You also might brighten the appearance of where you work.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) New romance might begin for many of you during the next three weeks. You will enjoy socializing more than usual. You also will benefit from playful activities with children.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Look for ways to improve where you live during the next three weeks. Enjoy entertaining at home. Invite the gang over!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You can make money from your words during the next three weeks. This is good news for those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting and writing. It's also an excellent time to mend broken fences.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You can boost your income throughout the next three weeks. If out shopping, you will want to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) The next three weeks are an excellent time to buy wardrobe items for yourself, because you will like what you see in the mirror. You will be more charming and diplomatic than usual.

YOU BORN TODAY: You live by your own rules, although you like to seek the opinions of others. You are eclectic and interested in many things. This is a year of building solid foundations. Simplify your life. Channel your energy in one direction. Exercise is important. Take up yoga, martial arts or jogging – any physical discipline. Hard work and effort will pay off this year!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)