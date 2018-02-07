Inaugural ‘Race Between the Bridges’ set for Feb. 24

Event expected to draw a crowd on both sides of the river

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Cirque du Velos (CdV), of Memphis, Tennessee (cdvmemphis.com), is pleased to announce it is hosting the Inaugural “Race Between the Bridges” gravel bike/mountain bike race on February 24, 2018, beginning at 9 a.m.

The race will take place at the trailhead of the Big River Crossing (http://www.bigrivercrossing. com/) on the Arkansas side, across of downtown Memphis.

Specifically, the route is on the 6-mile loop gravel/ dirt road owned by Crittenden County. Much of this road lies between the I-40 and the I-55 bridges.

CdV’s intention is to highlight appreciation for outdoor recreational opportunities provided by the Big River Crossing, and CdV is the sole host of this race. Start 2 Finish is the race manager and vendor.

There will be three races: the A race (5 laps), the B race (4 laps) and the C race (3 laps), and each race will have a gravel bike division and a mountain bike division. There will be awards for top 3 male and female finishers for the race and each category.

To facilitate parking and to ease parking congestion near the race staging, CdV recommends that racers from Memphis park their cars on the Memphis side of the Big River Crossing and ride their bicycles over to the trailhead.

Registration is available online via Start2Finish’s race website: (https://racebetweenthebridges. racesonline.com/r egister).

For more information please call (901) 3783021.

Mid-South Volleyball wins Silver in Jonesboro

A big congrats to Mid-South Volleyball 10U squad! The young ladies played this past weekend in the “We Care” tournament in Jonesboro and placed 1st in the Silver Bracket! All proceeds from this tournament were donated to St. Jude! Coach Harley Strayhorn was feeling proud after the win.

Submitted photo

By the Times Sports Staff