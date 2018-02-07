Sports Briefs

• ASU Mid-South Men’s Basketball — Monday, Feb. 5, the Greyhounds take on Bethel University JV at 7 p.m. (Away) ***

• ASU Mid-South Women’s Basketball — Saturday, Feb. 10, the Lady Greyhounds take on North Arkansas College, at 12:00 p.m. (Away) ***

Tuesday, Feb. 6, the Bulldogs take on England, at 7 p.m. (Home) ***

• Earle Girls Basketball —

Saturday, Feb. 10, the Lady Bulldogs take on Lee, at 6 p.m. (Home) ***

• Marion Boys Basketball

— Tuesday, Feb. 6, the Patriots take on West Memphis, at 7 p.m. (Home) ***

• Marion Girls Basketball — Tuesday, Feb. 10, the Lady Patriots take on West Memphis, at 6 p.m. (Home) ***

• West Memphis Boys Basketball — Tuesday, Feb. 10, the Blue Devils take on Marion, at 7 p.m. (Away) ***

• West Memphis Girls Basketball — Tuesday, Feb. 10, the Lady Devils take on Marion at 6 p.m. (Away) ***

• Spring Volleyball Signups — Registration is underway for the J.W. Rich Girls Club Spring Volleyball Season. Girls ages 8 and up can sign up now at the Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis from 3 to 6 p.m. (closed Wednedsays), or from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The cost is $50. For more information visit the J.W. Rich Girls Club Facebook page or call (870) 735-0969.

***

• Greyhound Strong —

ASU Mid-South Homecoming Week, featuring world record holder John Kopta’s strength demonstration at the University Center Student Lounge, Wednesday, Feb. 21, at noon. The public is invited.

***

• Race Between the Bridges

— Cirque du Velos Cycling of Memphis is pleased to announce it is hosting the Inaugural “Race Between the Bridges” gravel bike/mountain bike race on Feb. 24, at 9 a.m. The race will take place at the trailhead of the Big River Crossing on the Arkansas side, across of downtown Memphis. The route is on the 6-mile loop gravel/dirt road in Crittenden County. Much of this road lies between the I-40 and the I-55 bridges. There will be three races: the A race (5 laps), the B race (4 laps) and the C race (3 laps), and each race will have a gravel bike division and a mountain bike division. There will be awards for top 3 male and female finishers for the race and each category. Registration is available online via Start2Finish’s race website: (https://racebetweenthebridges. racesonline.com/re gister).

***

• Troops and Boots 5K Run/Walk — The Military Retirees of the Tri-State Area (MRTSA) will present their Second Annual Troops and Boots 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, June 16, beginning at 8 a.m., at the MRTSA/R.Q. Venson VFW Clubhouse, 280 Cynthia Place, in Memphis. Registration is $25 and discounts are available through June 9. Online registration is available at https://troopsandboots5k. eventbrite.com. For more information, email mrtsa5krun@gmail.com or call 901-527-0238.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.com, Sara Fenter – sfenter@fenterpt. com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call 901-3036221.

MSV 16’s play Memphis Challenge

Mid-South Volleyball’s 16-Elite team completed in the Memphis Challenge on Jan. 27-28, facing off against some of the premier competitive volleyball teams in the region. The MSV 16’s are coached by Karla Norton. Mid-South Volleyball is in its second season as a club and has teams with local girls ranging in age 9 to 16.

Submitted photos

• Earle Boys Basketball —