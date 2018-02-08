Beverly Woods Hunting & Fishing Foundation

‘ Grandma, what do you think about him smoking dope?’

Some questions, you don’t want asked in Judge Thorne’s courtroom

A man and a woman in jail were called up to discuss their felony charges. They were both charged with possession of meth and cocaine.

“How old are you?” asked Judge Thorne of the woman.

“51.”

“How do you know him?”

The man answered, “We are boyfriend and girlfriend.”

“How long?”

“18 years.”

“Do you have kids together?”

“No.”

“What’s wrong with her?”

“Nothing.”

“After 18 years, why haven’t you gotten married?”

“I don’t know.”

“Do you have a job?”

“No.”

To the woman he asked, “Do you have a job?”

“No, sir.”

“Then how do you support each other?”

“I do in home keeping,” said the woman.

“I do yard work for people,” said the man.

“Jail, if they don’t make bond, can they talk to each other through the window?”

“No, sir!” “I didn’t want them to break up after all this time. Both of you go talk to the public defender.”

A juvenile in jail was asked, “How old are you?” “17.”

“Why is there no parent here for you in the courtroom? Do they know you are in jail? You are charged with breaking and entering of a vehicle.”

“I didn’t do that.”

“I sure wish your Daddy would show up. Are you al-

Judge Fred Thorne ready on bond from another felony charge?”

“They didn’t tell me.”

“See the public defender.”

A man with a felony charge of possession of a firearm was asked where he lived.

“West Memphis. I’m trying to get to another state.

I’m trying to get a job transfer. Everyone here is so bad.”

“Where do you work?”

“Hino.”

“Who do you support?”

“I’m supporting my family.”

A man with a DWI 4 was asked where he lived.

“Little Rock” “Do you have a job?”

“I work for AT& T.”

“How old are you?”

“28.”

“What do you make a week?”

“Enough to make it.”

“HOW much do you make a week?”

“About $800.”

“I won’t appoint the public defender for you. Ever since I have had a job I could tell you each week exactly how much my check would be. Everyone knows how much money they make.”

A man in jail had a list of charges including DWI, careless driving, fleeing, refusal and more.

“Talk to the public defender. I’ll come back to you.”

A man in jail charged with theft pled no contest.

“You stole diapers, food and other things from Walmart adding up to $64.”

A woman in the courtroom came forward.

“Who are you?”

“I’m his girlfriend’s mother and I also have a charge.”

“Where is the girlfriend?”

“At home asleep. She got out yesterday.”

“Have a seat. I’ll come back to you. Sir, how old are you?”

“21.”

“You two have a child together?”

“Yes.”

“Do you work?”

“I was working at Walmart and got terminated.”

“Your girlfriend is 16?”

“Yes.”

“I’m surprised you haven’t gotten arrested for that.

What kind of record do you have?”

“Clean up to now.”

“What made you steal?”

“’Cause of all our bills were up.”

“He had a buggy full of food that he paid for,” said the girlfriend’s mother.

“Why did you steal snack food?”

“For snacks,” he said.

“10 days jail and $250 plus court costs.”

Another man in jail was asked, “How many days have you been in jail?”

“145, sir.”

“You were found in Memphis with a county truck.

You were a trusty and you took the truck. I will suspend the rest of your time and you are on probation for the balance of the days.

Get with the Justice Network about your probation.

Be back here February 16th for review. You better not jaywalk on me!”

A man in jail with a domestic

battery charge pled

no contest.

“Where do you live?”

“With a friend or in my car. I’m trying to get back on my feet.”

“Who paid for your room at the motel?”

“She did.”

“The report says you punched her.”

“I didn’t do that.”

“Change his plea to not guilty. I want to see her. Be here for trial February 20th.”

A man charged with public intoxication pled guilty. He also pled guilty to disorderly conduct.

“Where do you live?”

“West Memphis.”

“You were drunk at the residential care?”

“Yes.”

“You told the officer, ‘Why are you giving me this test? I’m drunk.’” “That’s right. I can’t handle whiskey no more.”

“Do they get a check at this home to take care of

you?”

“Yes.”

“Jail, let him out at 5 o’clock Sunday.”

“What does that mean?” “It means you get out of jail at 5 o’clock on Sunday.”

The next man came up.

“This man signed up for a last chance and didn’t show up. You have three failures to appear, no tags times three and improper backing. How do you plead?”

No contest to the failure to appear and guilty to the others.”

“Why didn’t you show up?”

“No money.”

“Here we go. Tag charge number one $45 plus court costs. Tag charge number two $55 plus court costs and the third tag charge $75 plus court costs. The first two failures to appear $250. The third failure to appear $500 plus court costs and 20 days jail. Improper backing $25 plus court costs.”

A young man in the courtroom pled no contest to possession. His great grandmother was in the courtroom with him.

“Grandma, what do you think about him smoking dope?”

“I think it’s bad.”

“Are you in school?”

“No. I quit when I was 14 and got my GED.”

“You stay with her?”

“Yes.”

“Ma’am, how old are you?”

“80. I told him he has to get out and go to work and get out.”

“Where are your parents?” “Marion.”

“Do you have anything to do with them?”

“No.”

“I raised him since he was a year and a half,” said the great grandmother.”

“I’m starting a job.”

“You are one of those kids who thinks we adults don’t know anything. $500 plus court costs. Your first payment is due in 30 days.”

“I can make a payment now.”

“Good! You are on five months probation, one year suspended. Pay off your charges in six months and I’ll take it off your record.”

“I will.”

“You don’t know how many people tell me they will and then when the time is up they are back in here for non-payment. Be back here for a review April 18th at 2 o’clock.”

